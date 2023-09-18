The Batman Director Matt Reeves Confirms If That 'Secret Robin' Theory Is True

With director Matt Reeves' "The Batman" introducing a fresh take on the Caped Crusader, online speculation quickly began swirling regarding what the future may hold for Robert Pattinson's especially brooding Bruce Wayne. One particularly intriguing fan theory was that, without even knowing it, audiences have already been offered a glimpse of this Dark Knight's future Robin. The hypothesis, outlined by Sean O'Connell of CinemaBlend, posits that the young boy we see in the film's very first scene will eventually become the Boy Wonder.

In the opening sequence, before killing Gotham City Mayor Don Mitchell Jr. (Rupert Penry-Jones), the Riddler (Paul Dano) is seen observing Mitchell's son (Archie Barnes) as he prepares for Halloween, unaware of the fact that his father is about to die. The child pops back up a few times throughout the movie, most notably when Bruce Wayne saves him from Riddler's attack on the mayor's funeral. While this all may have seemed to be setting the kid up as an important character in the future, and a potential Batman ally, Reeves has shot down the notion that he's destined to become Robin.

"It's a cool idea," Reeves said on the ReelBlend podcast, before insisting that it wasn't his intention. However, the director did jokingly imply he'll keep the idea in his back pocket, saying that he may need to credit O'Connell if he uses the idea for a "The Batman" sequel.