Lost: How Many Episodes Are There?

While such a high number of episodes is rare for hour-long dramas these days, ABC actually wanted more seasons of the show. In a conversation with Collider, Damon Lindelof, one of the co-creators of "Lost," revealed that after the network agreed that the show would eventually come to an end, they suggested that there be ten seasons.

Lindelof had other ideas, as he reportedly wanted the show to end after just three seasons, telling Collider, ""There were all of these compelling mysteries and so we were saying, 'We wanna have this stuff answered by the end of season 1, this stuff answered by the end of season 2, and then the show basically ends after about three years." His pitch for just three seasons was rejected. He said the response from ABC was, "'Do you understand how hard it is to make a show that people want to watch? And people like the show? So why would we end it? You don't end shows that people are watching.'" In the end, the creator and network reached a middle-ground after negotiations, with the show running six seasons. But, for those who wanted to see a more condensed story, it would have been exciting to see a truncated version of the show — but it ended up being too much of a ratings hit for ABC to abandon "Lost" after only a few years.