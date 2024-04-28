The Big Bang Theory Accident That Made Melissa Rauch's Mother Freak Out

The "Big Bang Theory" storyline that had the biggest effect on Melissa Rauch involved her character, Bernadette, becoming a mother — the actor loved that the arc highlights how everyone handles parenting in their own unique way. Conversely, one of Rauch's most embarrassing anecdotes from her time on the sitcom involves an on-set mishap followed by an awkward conversation she had with her real-life mom.

During an interview on "Conan," Rauch recalled a day on the set when her colleagues may have thought she was behaving inappropriately. Rauch said, "We were shooting a scene, and I'm in a hotel room bed. ... I'm under the covers, and it's really cold on set 'cause they keep it cold. I'm under there, and we're shooting the scene, and out of habit, I'm doing this [mimes rubbing her hands together in her lap] under the covers. ... After the scene was over, our director and producer came over to me, and they were like, 'We need to see your hands in the next take. It looked like you were having way too much fun.'"

Afterward, Rauch described the incident to her mother, who feared she would get fired since she'd heard stories about people losing their jobs for acting mischievously in movie theaters. Fortunately, the Bernadette actor didn't get into any trouble, and she remained part of the series until its final episode. But what has she been up to since then?