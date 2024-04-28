The Big Bang Theory Accident That Made Melissa Rauch's Mother Freak Out
The "Big Bang Theory" storyline that had the biggest effect on Melissa Rauch involved her character, Bernadette, becoming a mother — the actor loved that the arc highlights how everyone handles parenting in their own unique way. Conversely, one of Rauch's most embarrassing anecdotes from her time on the sitcom involves an on-set mishap followed by an awkward conversation she had with her real-life mom.
During an interview on "Conan," Rauch recalled a day on the set when her colleagues may have thought she was behaving inappropriately. Rauch said, "We were shooting a scene, and I'm in a hotel room bed. ... I'm under the covers, and it's really cold on set 'cause they keep it cold. I'm under there, and we're shooting the scene, and out of habit, I'm doing this [mimes rubbing her hands together in her lap] under the covers. ... After the scene was over, our director and producer came over to me, and they were like, 'We need to see your hands in the next take. It looked like you were having way too much fun.'"
Afterward, Rauch described the incident to her mother, who feared she would get fired since she'd heard stories about people losing their jobs for acting mischievously in movie theaters. Fortunately, the Bernadette actor didn't get into any trouble, and she remained part of the series until its final episode. But what has she been up to since then?
Melissa Rauch now resides over Night Court
The "Big Bang Theory" universe lives on thanks to the prequel series "Young Sheldon" and the upcoming George and Mindy spin-off, and who knows what the future will hold for the franchise moving forward. Melissa Rauch hasn't been involved with either of those projects thus far, but she continues to star in successful sitcoms courtesy of NBC's "Night Court" reboot.
Debuting in 2023, "Night Court" sees Rauch play Judge Abby Stone, the daughter of the original 1980s series' main character. She's in charge of the Manhattan Criminal Court during the evening shifts, bringing her into contact with some unusual characters. The "Night Court" reboot lays down the law regarding sitcoms, with critics praising it for honoring the original show while bringing some new ideas to the table. As it stands, Rauch has yet to share any embarrassing stories from the set that made her mom freak out, but there's still time.
