Kaley Cuoco Planned To Steal A Big Bang Theory Prop For A Cute Reason

Actors are notorious thieves. They'll steal anything from their sets that has nostalgic value — props, costumes, it's all fair game — and then laugh about it on the late night show circuit. Typically, the stories follow a similar trajectory, with an actor mentioning that the item they took home became dear to them throughout filming, how they decided to nab it, and how they enacted their plan at the end of principal photography. But while that's the typical tale, one onscreen talent rewrote the script by announcing their intention to steal a prop before acting upon it. During the 2019 Winter TCA Press Tour, Kaley Cuoco, a.k.a. Penny Hofstadter on CBS' "The Big Bang Theory," shared that there was one item from the hit sitcom she planned to pilfer: a poster.

The poster, which depicts a dramatized version of the "Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots" robots duking it out in a wrestling ring, was a staple "Big Bang Theory" set item for a long time. According to Cuoco (as reported by Just Jared), it's integrally tied to her memories of the series. "It's something that I love so much and I've looked at it for 12 years," she said. "It's always in my eye line from where I sit in the living room set, so I'm glad I'm going to put it in my own living room so I'll see it forever ... A lot of people want a lot of things, so I've already marked that one. It looks super random and weird, but it's overly special to me."