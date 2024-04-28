Who Plays Donny In Netflix's Baby Reindeer?
Netflix's "Baby Reindeer" is shaping up to be the most disturbing miniseries of 2024, and as a result, its leading man is probably about to become a household name.
The story follows Donny Dunn, a bartender and aspiring comedian who must deal with a stalker who becomes obsessed with him. Thus begins a series of traumatic and chilling events that affect Donny and those closest to him. What's more, "Baby Reindeer" is based on a terrifying true story experienced by the show's creator and main star, Richard Gadd, a British comedian, writer, and actor.
Before the series came to fruition, he worked on several film and television projects as an actor and writer. His most notable credit is "Sex Education," the raunchy teen comedy series about hook-ups, blunders, and adolescent growth. Gadd co-wrote Season 2, Episode 5, which centers around a woodland getaway that leads to hilarity. With that in mind, let's look at the other interesting projects Gadd has been involved with throughout the years.
What else has Richard Gadd been in?
Before "Baby Reindeer" became a Netflix hit, it was a one-man stage show performed by Richard Gadd, which he debuted at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe Festival to rave reviews. While he appeared in the movie "Against the Law" — a drama about an illegal same-sex relationship in 1952 — and on the TV series "Clique" — a story about the dark side of student life — beforehand, "Baby Reindeer" gave the writer, actor, and comedian a bona fide, critically acclaimed hit that opened more doors for him. This led to Gadd appearing on an episode of "Outlander" in 2020, followed by a recurring role on Peacock's "Code 404" — an action-comedy series led by "The Irishman" star Stephen Graham.
Gadd's next project is called "Lions," which he's developing for the BBC. While speaking to The Guardian, the creator shared some details about the show, saying, "['Lions'] is about two brothers, and explores the themes of masculinity, growing up." It remains to be seen when "Lions" will arrive on our screens, but hopefully, it won't be inspired by actual events as messed up as those depicted on "Baby Reindeer."
