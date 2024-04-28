Who Plays Donny In Netflix's Baby Reindeer?

Netflix's "Baby Reindeer" is shaping up to be the most disturbing miniseries of 2024, and as a result, its leading man is probably about to become a household name.

The story follows Donny Dunn, a bartender and aspiring comedian who must deal with a stalker who becomes obsessed with him. Thus begins a series of traumatic and chilling events that affect Donny and those closest to him. What's more, "Baby Reindeer" is based on a terrifying true story experienced by the show's creator and main star, Richard Gadd, a British comedian, writer, and actor.

Before the series came to fruition, he worked on several film and television projects as an actor and writer. His most notable credit is "Sex Education," the raunchy teen comedy series about hook-ups, blunders, and adolescent growth. Gadd co-wrote Season 2, Episode 5, which centers around a woodland getaway that leads to hilarity. With that in mind, let's look at the other interesting projects Gadd has been involved with throughout the years.