Sex Education Final Season Teases More Awkward Blunders, Hook-Ups, & Breakthroughs

Fans are finally getting their first real glimpse at the fourth and final season of Netflix's "Sex Education."

A brief teaser dropped on July 5, giving audiences the smallest of sneak peeks before the show returns for its last outing this fall. The teaser sees Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) finally coming into his own as he reveals to a group full of new students that he spends pretty much all of his time thinking about sex... and that he learned about all of it from his mother Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson). Naturally, he's wildly misunderstood by everybody, who think that he's admitting some pretty awful stuff — and it gets weird enough that Otis' best friend Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa) has to stand up and demand that Otis just tell everybody he's a sex therapist.

There's not a whole lot revealed in this teaser, but fans can expect more of what they love from "Sex Education" — a playful, bawdy romp where the characters explore the boundaries of their sexualities and a sensitive, caring show that takes great pains to care for those same characters. So what happened at the end of Season 3 of "Sex Education," and what's set to change as Season 4 approaches?