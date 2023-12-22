Marvel Announces A Brand-New Wolverine

In Marvel's newly announced "Weapon X-Men," several Wolverines, including a new version of the hero from across the Multiverse named Jane Howlett, will face off against a significant threat requiring some of the deadliest clawed mutants to assemble for the first time.

The four-issue miniseries spins out of the recent events of "The Original X-Men" #1 (by Christos Gage, Greg Land, Jay Leisten, Frank D'Armata, and VC's Clayton Cowles), where Jean Grey's Phoenix assembles the earliest versions of the X-Men to try to stop a version of Onslaught, a villain possessing the powers of both Magneto and Professor X, from attempting to drain the mental energy of every human on Earth to ascend into godhood. After the mission fails, Jean returns them to their timeline and wipes their minds. The story ends with James Howlett (aka Weapon X) of Earth-295 from the Age of Apocalypse reality arriving as Jean tells him they need to assemble a team of Logans from the Multiverse to put an end to the coming chaos.

In "Weapon X-Men," Jean Grey calls on five different Wolverines from different realities to aid her in taking down an unknown threat. One of the Wolverines is Jane from Earth-1281, a variant of the usual X-Men hero. While little is revealed about the character and the reality she comes from, she is one of the first female counterparts of the hero. Jane will play a vital role in the events ahead, joining a deadly superteam ready to draw blood against Onslaught.