NCIS: Hawai'i Rules Out One Season 3 Storyline For Jane Tennant After THAT Twist
Now that Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) has confronted the specter of the mother who abandoned her, thanks to a concussion — and decided that perhaps the ghost haunting her imagination ought to be pursued out in the real world — audiences might wonder if they will see a mother-and-child reunion before Season 3 of "NCIS: Hawai'i" comes to a close. But while the huge twist in Season 3, Episode 7, "The Next Thousand," clearly left fans yearning for more, they might have to wait a while for further developments in Jane's search for her mother, according to the episode's director and "NCIS: Los Angeles" star Daniela Ruah.
"Like with any great show, you want to start planting these seeds that will hopefully come to fruition in further seasons, and I would love them to explore that," Ruah told TV Line, strongly hinting that the narrative doors are open for the plotline to be further developed, even if they won't be followed up just yet. Fans may have to wait for Season 4 to be greenlit to see it resolved, and that's currently anything but a guaranteed prospect. While viewers wait and wonder what might happen next, Ruah has a whole lot of praise for the actress who played Jane's mother on the program.
Daniela Ruah loved Celeste Oliva's work as Jane's mom
Daniela Ruah might not know at the moment if viewers will ever get to meet Jane Tennant's mom in the flesh. Still, she does know one thing — Celeste Oliva, who played Jane's maternal hallucination, is incredibly talented and she'd like to have her back on the show. "The wonderful actress (Celeste Oliva) who plays her mother...? I'd love to see her come back. She was so incredibly intense, and really perfectly cast for this, so I would love to see how that [real] interaction between Jane and her turns out," Ruah told TVLine.
All of that will depend upon the renewal of "NCIS: Hawai'i." At press time, the show is one of several that may yet be canceled before the beginning of the 2024-2025 season, and sits on the bubble pending possible budget cuts. Audiences will have to keep waiting to find out whether or not they'll ever get a chance to spend time with Jane Tennant at her strongest again — or meet her mother in the flesh.