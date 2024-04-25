NCIS: Hawai'i Rules Out One Season 3 Storyline For Jane Tennant After THAT Twist

Now that Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) has confronted the specter of the mother who abandoned her, thanks to a concussion — and decided that perhaps the ghost haunting her imagination ought to be pursued out in the real world — audiences might wonder if they will see a mother-and-child reunion before Season 3 of "NCIS: Hawai'i" comes to a close. But while the huge twist in Season 3, Episode 7, "The Next Thousand," clearly left fans yearning for more, they might have to wait a while for further developments in Jane's search for her mother, according to the episode's director and "NCIS: Los Angeles" star Daniela Ruah.

"Like with any great show, you want to start planting these seeds that will hopefully come to fruition in further seasons, and I would love them to explore that," Ruah told TV Line, strongly hinting that the narrative doors are open for the plotline to be further developed, even if they won't be followed up just yet. Fans may have to wait for Season 4 to be greenlit to see it resolved, and that's currently anything but a guaranteed prospect. While viewers wait and wonder what might happen next, Ruah has a whole lot of praise for the actress who played Jane's mother on the program.