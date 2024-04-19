Vanessa Lachey's Huge NCIS: Hawai'i Season 3 Twist Is Deeper Than Fans Think

Contains spoilers for "NCIS: Hawai'i" Season 3, Episode 7 — "The Next Thousand"

One major truth of "NCIS: Hawai'i" is that it's not abnormal for Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) to be in major trouble. But "The Next Thousand" puts her in a world of hurt when she finds herself dealing with a concussion in the field. Attempting to track down the truth about the death of a Marine who died under suspicious circumstances during a training exercise, Jane and her team go deep into the jungle. Along the way, she hits her head and gets concussed. She seeks help from a woman maintaining a hidden cabin among the vines. Eerie coincidences soon pile up until the woman tries to shoot Jane. She awakes with a start, realizing she'd hallucinated the entire incident — but noting that the woman closely resembled the way her mother looked on the day she abandoned her

Reality begins to mismatch in subtle ways before this big twist revelation, and according to director Daniela Ruah, that was all intentionally done. Speaking with TV Insider, the actor-director explained her thought process. "That world when [Jane] goes into the cabin, that's her perception of the world, and she hasn't seen herself in the mirror," she said. "So if you'll notice, she doesn't even have a cut on her head. But then when we come out and see that she's alone in the cabin, she does have a cut on her head because that's the reality and she can't see herself, so therefore she doesn't see the blood. Therefore it's not there in her world that she's creating in that moment."

Ruah indicated that keeping that balance between reality and unreality anchored in Jane's feelings was crucial to the success of "The Next Thousand."