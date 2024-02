Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

What Is Glen Powell's Serenity Song In Anyone But You?

In "Anyone But You," audiences eventually learn that Ben — Glen Powell's leading man — has a "serenity song." So what is the song in question, and what the heck is a "serenity song" in the first place?

Will Gluck's charming romantic comedy — a spin on William Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing," which stars Powell and Sydney Sweeney — kicks off with an enemies-to-lovers relationship between Powell's Ben and Sweeney's Bea. (The two actually had a meet-cute years before the movie's main narrative takes place, but it ended badly thanks to a senseless miscommunication.) When the two end up flying to Australia together for a wedding they both have to attend, Bea overhears Natasha Bedingfield's "Unwritten" playing on Ben's noise-canceling headphones while he snoozes on the plane; later, the two end up floating in Sydney's harbor after falling from a moving boat. While being rescued by a helicopter, Ben gets incredibly nervous and explains to Bea that "Unwritten" is his "serenity song," and both start singing it to help him calm down.

"Unwritten" is a perfect choice for this romantic comedy — amusingly, Gluck used one of Bedingfield's other hits "Pocketful of Sunshine" as a recurring gag in his delightful Emma Stone vehicle "Easy A" in 2010 — and it's a super-funny left-field choice for Ben's comfort song in "Anyone But You." An added bonus? There's a little treat involving the song at the very end of the movie.