What Is Glen Powell's Serenity Song In Anyone But You?

In "Anyone But You," audiences eventually learn that Ben — Glen Powell's leading man — has a "serenity song." So what is the song in question, and what the heck is a "serenity song" in the first place?

Will Gluck's charming romantic comedy — a spin on William Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing," which stars Powell and Sydney Sweeney — kicks off with an enemies-to-lovers relationship between Powell's Ben and Sweeney's Bea. (The two actually had a meet-cute years before the movie's main narrative takes place, but it ended badly thanks to a senseless miscommunication.) When the two end up flying to Australia together for a wedding they both have to attend, Bea overhears Natasha Bedingfield's "Unwritten" playing on Ben's noise-canceling headphones while he snoozes on the plane; later, the two end up floating in Sydney's harbor after falling from a moving boat. While being rescued by a helicopter, Ben gets incredibly nervous and explains to Bea that "Unwritten" is his "serenity song," and both start singing it to help him calm down.

"Unwritten" is a perfect choice for this romantic comedy — amusingly, Gluck used one of Bedingfield's other hits "Pocketful of Sunshine" as a recurring gag in his delightful Emma Stone vehicle "Easy A" in 2010 — and it's a super-funny left-field choice for Ben's comfort song in "Anyone But You." An added bonus? There's a little treat involving the song at the very end of the movie.