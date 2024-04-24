The Deadpool 3 Trailer Has A Secret Nod To Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man
The official "Deadpool 3" trailer is all anyone can talk about. The promo, which might spoil how Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) gets to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is filled with Easter eggs and references that fans are dissecting. One interesting part that's exciting viewers is a potential nod to Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy. In the sequence where Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) is fighting Logan, the choreography is reminiscent of Peter Parker's tussle with Flash Thompson (Joe Manganiello). Just like Peter, Deadpool dodges punches from his adversary.
'Spider-Man' — 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
— Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) April 23, 2024
While this sort of fight choreography isn't exactly unique to "Spider-Man", it's difficult to ignore how similar the "Deadpool & Wolverine" moment is to the wall crawler's iconic scene. Seeing as Maguire's Spidey is now part of the MCU thanks to "Spider-Man: No Way Home," it's possible that Reynolds and co. are just paying tribute to the moment, which marks the first time Peter shows off his combat skills.
It's probably nothing more than a coincidence but, seeing as this is a Marvel movie, fans are certain that there's more than meets the eye. "People saying this is lazy writing don't realize Deadpool's whole thing is breaking the 4th wall lmao it's on purpose," shared X (formerly, known as Twitter) user @PopeRiotz. This sentiment was echoed by several fans, including @MattoChatto, who thinks "[Deadpool is] gonna do the slow-mo dodge and he'll crack a joke about Sony or something."
Will Spider-Man show up in Deadpool 3?
"Deadpool & Wolverine" is set to be a major play for Marvel Studios, as it formally brings Fox's batch of X-Men characters into the MCU. Thanks to Deadpool's self-awareness and penchant for breaking the fourth wall, it's probable that the character will poke fun at Marvel's various efforts to expand its universe. The "Deadpool 3" trailer snuck in a Punisher connection with a twist and even featured the Time Variance Authority, teasing how integral the film is to the MCU's future. With expectations sky-high, can audiences look forward to Spider-Man popping up in the threequel?
Deadpool will probably end up referencing Spider-Man in the film, but no evidence suggests that any Peter Parker variant will appear. With "Deadpool & Wolverine" continuing to expand upon the Multiverse concept, the flick could tease Spidey's future. All eyes are on Tom Holland's "Spider-Man 4," which reportedly has Sony and Marvel fighting over the film's direction. Sony seems interested in bringing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield back for Multiverse shenanigans, which would probably be popular with fans. It'll be interesting to see what transpires in the MCU as the Multiverse Saga continues.