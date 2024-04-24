The Deadpool 3 Trailer Has A Secret Nod To Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man

The official "Deadpool 3" trailer is all anyone can talk about. The promo, which might spoil how Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) gets to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is filled with Easter eggs and references that fans are dissecting. One interesting part that's exciting viewers is a potential nod to Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy. In the sequence where Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) is fighting Logan, the choreography is reminiscent of Peter Parker's tussle with Flash Thompson (Joe Manganiello). Just like Peter, Deadpool dodges punches from his adversary.

While this sort of fight choreography isn't exactly unique to "Spider-Man", it's difficult to ignore how similar the "Deadpool & Wolverine" moment is to the wall crawler's iconic scene. Seeing as Maguire's Spidey is now part of the MCU thanks to "Spider-Man: No Way Home," it's possible that Reynolds and co. are just paying tribute to the moment, which marks the first time Peter shows off his combat skills.

It's probably nothing more than a coincidence but, seeing as this is a Marvel movie, fans are certain that there's more than meets the eye. "People saying this is lazy writing don't realize Deadpool's whole thing is breaking the 4th wall lmao it's on purpose," shared X (formerly, known as Twitter) user @PopeRiotz. This sentiment was echoed by several fans, including @MattoChatto, who thinks "[Deadpool is] gonna do the slow-mo dodge and he'll crack a joke about Sony or something."