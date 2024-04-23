The Deadpool 3 Trailer Snuck In A Secret Punisher Connection With A Twist

Hugh Jackman's Wolverine is back in style for the newest "Deadpool 3" trailer, and plenty of other familiar faces are joining the party. Marvel fans may have freaked out upon seeing Ant-Man's skull in the teaser, but anyone who looked down on the ground would've seen a cavalcade of foes from older Marvel flicks. On the right-hand side of the image, there's a man dressed in a striped shirt who's clearly the Russian, a villain from Marvel Comics who has a live-action appearance in 2004's "The Punisher."

However, there's a slight wrinkle to his role in "Deadpool & Wolverine." Kevin Nash portrayed the antagonist in 2004, but a recasting has been made for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's next installment. Actor and stunt performer Billy Clements has taken over the part, as he posted a screenshot of the Ant-Man skull scene on Instagram while stating that his character made it into the trailer.

Given how "Deadpool & Wolverine" deals heavily with the Multiverse and the Time Variance Authority, it's a safe bet this is a variant of the Russian that Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) has recruited to her side. But what's her evil plan, and how heavily will all these minor villains factor into the story?