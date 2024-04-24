How A Controversial Serena Williams Accusation Inspired Challengers' Erotic Story

The new film "Challengers," directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by Justin Kuritzkes, centers around three people whose personal and professional lives have been entangled for years: Tashi Duncan (Zendaya), a once-promising former tennis player who now manages and trains her husband; Art Donaldson (Mike Faist), Tashi's spouse and a hugely successful pro who's starting to lose not just his game but his desire to even play; and Patrick Zweig (Josh O'Connor), who grudgingly plays the second-tier ATP Challenger Tour circuit and was once best friend to Art and lover to Tashi.

"Challengers" isn't based on a true story nor is it a "sports movie," per se, even though it takes place in the world of professional tennis. It's an adult drama about passion, desire, ambition, and power that's built around the personal and sexual dynamics of three intensely-driven athletes. But as screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes explained at a recent press conference for the film, the initial idea sprang from watching the game itself.

"Prior to writing the script, I hadn't been that massive of a sports fan, or a tennis fan," said Kuritzkes. "And then around 2018, I just happened to turn on the U.S. Open, and it was the final between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka. There was this very controversial call from the umpire where he accused Serena Williams of receiving coaching from the sidelines. I had never heard of this rule, and Serena Williams was saying, 'That didn't happen ... I would never do that.'"

For Kuritzkes, the real-life drama on the court during the Open was the catalyst for writing the decidedly R-rated "Challengers." "How could you communicate the tension of that situation using the tools that are specific to film?" he added. "That was really where it all started for me."