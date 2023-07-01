Why Challengers Is Rated R: A Parent's Guide To Zendaya's Titillating Tennis Flick

"Challengers" is shaping up to be a sophisticated, complex romantic drama in which love, sex, and ambition intertwine. But is it suitable for teenagers who adore Zendaya thanks to her work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Parents should think twice about letting their children or teenagers attend the film. Rotten Tomatoes warns viewers that the film has earned its rating due to "strong language throughout, some sexual content, and graphic nudity." This means the film definitely isn't a good bet for Zendaya's younger fans, but people familiar with her "Euphoria" work won't be shocked by the adult drama's frank depiction of sexuality. It also definitely bars anyone under the age of 17 from seeing the film without a legal guardian in attendance.

There are no indicators attached to the rating explaining what sort of nudity appears in the film. But it's easy enough to interpret from this warning that "Challengers" likely sports f-bombs aplenty, as well as full or partial nudity from its actors. Anyone who's seen the first trailer for "Challengers" won't be surprised by that revelation; it teases a threesome between tennis star Tashi Duncan (Zendaya), her future husband, Art Donaldson (Mike Faist), and her then-current boyfriend and Art's rival on the clay, Patrick (Josh O'Connor). The trailer also uses snippets of Rihanna's legendarily frank song "S&M," pointing up the film's potential sexual content and drawing a throughline between the agonies and ecstasies of romance and dedicating yourself to athletic avocations.