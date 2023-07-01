Why Challengers Is Rated R: A Parent's Guide To Zendaya's Titillating Tennis Flick
"Challengers" is shaping up to be a sophisticated, complex romantic drama in which love, sex, and ambition intertwine. But is it suitable for teenagers who adore Zendaya thanks to her work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
Parents should think twice about letting their children or teenagers attend the film. Rotten Tomatoes warns viewers that the film has earned its rating due to "strong language throughout, some sexual content, and graphic nudity." This means the film definitely isn't a good bet for Zendaya's younger fans, but people familiar with her "Euphoria" work won't be shocked by the adult drama's frank depiction of sexuality. It also definitely bars anyone under the age of 17 from seeing the film without a legal guardian in attendance.
There are no indicators attached to the rating explaining what sort of nudity appears in the film. But it's easy enough to interpret from this warning that "Challengers" likely sports f-bombs aplenty, as well as full or partial nudity from its actors. Anyone who's seen the first trailer for "Challengers" won't be surprised by that revelation; it teases a threesome between tennis star Tashi Duncan (Zendaya), her future husband, Art Donaldson (Mike Faist), and her then-current boyfriend and Art's rival on the clay, Patrick (Josh O'Connor). The trailer also uses snippets of Rihanna's legendarily frank song "S&M," pointing up the film's potential sexual content and drawing a throughline between the agonies and ecstasies of romance and dedicating yourself to athletic avocations.
Challengers is an adult drama about ambition, lust, love, and tennis
"Challengers" spotlights a relationship that develops between decorated tennis ace Tashi Duncan and two other players — promising rising star Patrick and weaker athlete Art Donaldson. Tashi is dating Patrick, but soon develops an attraction to Art. The two teens are close friends off the court and rivals on it; Tashi's presence seems to change this, adding a dose of competition to their personal lives. While Tashi appears to be headed for big things, an injury permanently sidelines her, forcing an early retirement.
Years later, Tashi and Art have married, she has become his coach, and he has won a Grand Slam title. Tashi has led Art to great things, but he's currently on a losing streak. Feeling ignored by the press and determined to turn his career around, Tashi signs Art up for a Challenger event. It's at this low-stakes, bottom-of-the-pile tourney where Tashi and Art meet up again with Patrick, whose promising career has flamed out. Rivalries and passions flare, leaving Tashi's loyalties in doubt.
The film moves between past and present, exploring the characters' relationships as young adults and as grown-ups. Viewers will discover if both stories are compelling when "Challengers" hits theaters on September 15.