Challengers: No, It's Not A True Story - But These Tennis Rivalries Could Be Films

Summer blockbuster movie season is now underway, with Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City" and "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" premiering in the last week of June. MGM is also now promoting a fall release, the tennis-themed drama "Challengers," which stars Zendaya as teen hardcourt phenom Tashi Duncan. "Challengers" is directed by Luca Guadagnino ("Call Me by Your Name," "Bones and All") and is scheduled for a September 15 theater release. The trailer shows Tashi and two other young tennis stars, Patrick (Josh O'Connor) and Art (Mike Faist), in a steamy hotel scene where they appear to form a love triangle.

The trailer then jumps ahead many years to show Tashi married to Art and serving as his coach after a serious knee injury ends her own career. While a sports-based film might seem to be a divergence from Guadagnino's previous ventures, he told Indiewire that Tashi, Patrick, and Art had a specific type of manic energy that connected them to the characters in his previous works.

"I think those three characters in that movie are beautifully complex and really f—ed-up people that I love very much," he said. "And a sports film, why not? It's hyperkinetic, and I do films, so it's great."