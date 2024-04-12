Challengers Review: Game, Sex, & A Near-Perfect Match

Can we interest you in three beautiful people playing tennis and mind games with one another? That's pretty much what "Challengers" has on offer, not so much a sports movie as it is a tawdry three-way — and we mean that in the best possible way. We've been waiting what feels like forever for this film to come out after it was delayed last fall in the wake of the Hollywood strikes. And for the most part, it was worth the wait. Where it succeeds, it does so on the strength of its three central performances: Zendaya is magnetic, Josh O'Connor has a devil-may-care charm, and Mike Faist shines in the film's most emotionally restrained role. If things fall apart a little bit in the third act, it's still a fun and sexy ride along the way.

Art (Faist) and Patrick (O'Connor) are old friends, having grown up together at a prestigious boarding school for tennis players. On the verge of going pro, they have the potential to make big names for themselves in the world of tennis. But neither of them can hold a candle to Tashi Duncan (Zendaya), an 18-year-old phenom who captivates audiences on and off the court. She immediately entrances them, and for the next few decades, the three are caught up in a tenuous, toxic love triangle that will define both their personal and professional lives.

"Challengers" flits between their youth as rising tennis stars and the present day, where Tashi and Art are a married power couple, with Tashi managing Art's career as he recovers from a severe shoulder injury. After Art loses several key matches, Tashi decides to motivate (and possibly humiliate) Art by signing him up for a lower-level competition in New Rochelle that he's sure to win and regain his confidence. Where does Patrick fit into this? Well, he can't stay away from either of them for long.