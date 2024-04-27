AI Imagines A Retro Justice League Movie That's Too Good To Be True

The 1930s Justice League — or rather, Justice Society — unfolds in a series of portraits. The first in line is unsurprisingly Barry "Flash" Allen, decked in a red uniform and a big crash helmet with red and yellow plumes. Next up is Green Arrow with his impressive mustache and a green outfit that gives him an old-timey Hollywood star vibe. Hawkman and Hawkgirl opt for gladiator chic and winged helmets to go with the wings on their backs, while William Batson dons a decorated but clearly recognizable Shazam costume. John "the Martian" Jones — a version of the Martian Manhunter — looks surprisingly human, though that's not all that's surprising for the shapeshifting superhero.

Instead of his modern cybernetics, Cyborg wears a silver overall that brings old science fiction stories to mind, while Green Lantern hauls a literal lantern that seems to power a strange device. The photographer might've caught Batman on his day off since his costume is basically a cowl, a cape, and gloves worn over brown loungewear. Aquaman is reimagined as a hero of South Asian descent called Arthur Churiwal, while Clark "Superman" Kent is dressed in the vein of a European nobleman, fur-rimmed cloak and all.

Zatanna Zatara's outfit retains her iconic top hat, while Wesley "Sandman" Dodds looks close to his comic book counterpart — which is appropriate since the character operates in the early half of the 20th century. A powerful-looking Wonder Woman also appears, as do reimagined versions of Big Barda, Dr. Mid-Nite, Power Girl, Black Canary, and the Spectre. Interestingly, most of the characters are coded as pulp-style adventurers who may or may not have actual superpowers — but powers or not, it's clear that this 1930s group is one formidable team.