AI Imagines A Retro Justice League Movie That's Too Good To Be True
Artificial intelligence images and videos that show fictional characters in surprising settings are all the rage. Fans have seen AI reimagine Superman's costumes based on countries and create Marvel's "Avengers" as directed by Wes Anderson. It has even managed to put together the perfect 1990s "Justice League" movie trailer and cast. Now, let's add an even older version of the superteam into the mix, courtesy of YouTuber HarveyBoorman and their intriguing vision of a 1930s Justice League.
Many superheroes have been around for a pretty long time, and some of them were actually already around in the 1930s. Superman's first comic book appearance was in June 1938, Batman followed suit in May 1939, and Wonder Woman was the final member of the Justice League's "big three" to debut, in December 1941. From the beginning, the characters' iconic costumes bore little resemblance to the era's formal clothing or combat uniforms. As such, this AI creation shows what these costumed crime fighters might have looked like if they'd existed in a different setting.
The 1930s Justice League features familiar and surprising names
The 1930s Justice League — or rather, Justice Society — unfolds in a series of portraits. The first in line is unsurprisingly Barry "Flash" Allen, decked in a red uniform and a big crash helmet with red and yellow plumes. Next up is Green Arrow with his impressive mustache and a green outfit that gives him an old-timey Hollywood star vibe. Hawkman and Hawkgirl opt for gladiator chic and winged helmets to go with the wings on their backs, while William Batson dons a decorated but clearly recognizable Shazam costume. John "the Martian" Jones — a version of the Martian Manhunter — looks surprisingly human, though that's not all that's surprising for the shapeshifting superhero.
Instead of his modern cybernetics, Cyborg wears a silver overall that brings old science fiction stories to mind, while Green Lantern hauls a literal lantern that seems to power a strange device. The photographer might've caught Batman on his day off since his costume is basically a cowl, a cape, and gloves worn over brown loungewear. Aquaman is reimagined as a hero of South Asian descent called Arthur Churiwal, while Clark "Superman" Kent is dressed in the vein of a European nobleman, fur-rimmed cloak and all.
Zatanna Zatara's outfit retains her iconic top hat, while Wesley "Sandman" Dodds looks close to his comic book counterpart — which is appropriate since the character operates in the early half of the 20th century. A powerful-looking Wonder Woman also appears, as do reimagined versions of Big Barda, Dr. Mid-Nite, Power Girl, Black Canary, and the Spectre. Interestingly, most of the characters are coded as pulp-style adventurers who may or may not have actual superpowers — but powers or not, it's clear that this 1930s group is one formidable team.