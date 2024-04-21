AI Creates The Perfect '90s Justice League Movie Trailer & Cast

In the golden — and somewhat oversaturated — age of comic book movies, just about every major Marvel and DC superhero has a live-action version. However, back in the 1990s, pickings were considerably slimmer. While it's true that films like 1992's "Batman Returns" and 1994's "The Crow" are among the best superhero movies of all time, the decade is short of major live-action superhero team-ups. Fortunately, AI enables us to see what could have been if some of the era's finest actors had joined forces to star in a Justice League movie.

YouTube channel stryder HD's AI-created trailer for a 1990s-style "Justice League" opens with images of iconic places like Superman's icy Fortress of Solitude, Wonder Woman's native Themyscira, and Aquaman's Atlantis. Then, the clip introduces its massive cast. Leading the pack is Aquaman, played by none other than Brad Pitt. Next up is Batman, who was played by Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, and George Clooney in the 1990s. The trailer keeps things interesting by throwing Alec Baldwin in the mix. The two Green Lanterns are far more obvious action hero choices, as Tom Cruise plays Hal Jordan and Will Smith is John Stewart. Wonder Woman's role goes to Sandra Bullock, Leonardo DiCaprio plays the Flash, Laurence Fishburne is the Martian Manhunter — and as a piece of truly inspired casting, "The Mummy"-era Brendan Fraser makes an impressive Shazam.

As for Superman, the trailer opts for a familiar face. Tim Burton's "Superman Lives" was never made, but the movie's intended Man of Steel, Nicolas Cage's Superman makes a cameo in "The Flash." Cage's long-haired Superman is back in this trailer, looking like he's ready to fight all the giant spiders you can throw at him.