AI Creates The Perfect '90s Justice League Movie Trailer & Cast
In the golden — and somewhat oversaturated — age of comic book movies, just about every major Marvel and DC superhero has a live-action version. However, back in the 1990s, pickings were considerably slimmer. While it's true that films like 1992's "Batman Returns" and 1994's "The Crow" are among the best superhero movies of all time, the decade is short of major live-action superhero team-ups. Fortunately, AI enables us to see what could have been if some of the era's finest actors had joined forces to star in a Justice League movie.
YouTube channel stryder HD's AI-created trailer for a 1990s-style "Justice League" opens with images of iconic places like Superman's icy Fortress of Solitude, Wonder Woman's native Themyscira, and Aquaman's Atlantis. Then, the clip introduces its massive cast. Leading the pack is Aquaman, played by none other than Brad Pitt. Next up is Batman, who was played by Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, and George Clooney in the 1990s. The trailer keeps things interesting by throwing Alec Baldwin in the mix. The two Green Lanterns are far more obvious action hero choices, as Tom Cruise plays Hal Jordan and Will Smith is John Stewart. Wonder Woman's role goes to Sandra Bullock, Leonardo DiCaprio plays the Flash, Laurence Fishburne is the Martian Manhunter — and as a piece of truly inspired casting, "The Mummy"-era Brendan Fraser makes an impressive Shazam.
As for Superman, the trailer opts for a familiar face. Tim Burton's "Superman Lives" was never made, but the movie's intended Man of Steel, Nicolas Cage's Superman makes a cameo in "The Flash." Cage's long-haired Superman is back in this trailer, looking like he's ready to fight all the giant spiders you can throw at him.
The trailer goes wild with the supporting characters
Many of the central stars in the AI trailer were major names in the 1990s. However, there are also some truly surprising choices, especially when it comes to the supporting cast. Consider Vin Diesel playing Black Adam. This is likely a cheeky reference to Diesel's feud with Dwayne Johnson (who plays the character in "Black Adam") since the Fast and the Furious franchise star wasn't exactly a household name in the 1990s. Diesel's "Saving Private Ryan" co-star Matt Damon is also an inspired choice to play Robin, as he spent the 1990s making movies like "Good Will Hunting" and "The Talented Mr. Ripley" instead of the more action-oriented roles he started taking in the 2000s. Your mileage may also vary about "Friends"-era Jennifer Aniston as Harley Quinn, bona fide star Uma Thurman as the relatively minor character Huntress, or Richard Gere as John Constantine.
On the other hand, there are roles that the trailer absolutely nails. Christopher Lee would have made a truly imposing Alfred Pennyworth. Keanu Reeves, Patrick Swayze, Winona Ryder, and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star Sarah Michelle Gellar are pretty neat choices as Nightwing, Green Arrow, Batgirl, and Black Canary, respectively. Russell Crowe's Hawkman would essentially be his "Gladiator" character with wings, while Sean Connery as Superman's dad Jor-El would be a fun take on Connery and Cage's dynamic in "The Rock."
Perhaps the most interesting choices the trailer makes are the main villains. Based on his turn as Green Goblin alone, it's probably safe to say that Willem Dafoe as the Joker would be terrifying ... as would John Malkovich as Lex Luthor.