AI Imagines Marvel's Avengers Directed By Wes Anderson - The Results Are Uncanny

Wes Anderson probably won't step into the Marvel Cinematic Universe to direct an Avengers film, but artificial intelligence has an accurate idea of what that collaboration could look like. Best known for directing "The Grand Budapest Hotel" and "Fantastic Mr. Fox," Anderson ranks as one of the few mainstream auteurs in Hollywood whose films employ large, A-list ensembles. Far from being a box office draw, the director's strengths lie in crafting unique stories featuring vast casts typically comprised of industry giants. His 2023 flick "Asteroid City" features the likes of Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Edward Norton, and Willem Dafoe, to name a few.

Despite commanding such impressive ensembles, Anderson has never created a large-scale blockbuster. But thanks to artificial intelligence, fans can see what an Anderson-helmed Avengers movie could look like. TikTok user @aimonster_official took to the platform to share a video; the results are outstanding, blending Marvel's already impressive casting with the director's signature visual quirks and aesthetics.

Anderson's AI-generated "Avengers" features the same cast from the Marvel films. However, the visuals are drastically different. The clip shows characters stripped of their traditional Marvel costumes, opting for Anderson's posh and dressy clothing. The MCU's contemporary sci-fi design is replaced with a more grounded, Americana look. For example, the soaring Avengers Tower now looks like a quaint office building. Beyond that, the video highlights the director's signature use of symmetry, creating a visually pleasing image where the actor is centered right in the middle, resulting in a more intimate and engaging scene.