AI Reimagines Superman's Costume In Different Countries - The Results Are Incredible

The Man of Steel isn't known for his wardrobe variety. Whether he's live-action or animated, in the pages of a comic book or the code of a video game, Superman has a singular look: blue tights, red accessories, and a giant "S" emblazoned on his chest.

Unlike Batman, whose Batsuit has had many iterations over the decades, the Last Son of Krypton's aesthetic only changes when he's feeling a bit surly. Outside of that, audiences tend to gripe when small details like Superman's iconic red briefs get swapped out for something less akin to Captain Underpants. So it's always refreshing when someone comes along to shake up the formula.

OnePieceAI used artificial intelligence to reimagine Superman's costumes in different countries, displaying what Kal-El would look like had he been thought up in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Egypt, Greece, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria, Portugal, or Sweden. There's a lot to unpack here.