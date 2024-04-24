How The Conners Is Preparing Itself For Possible Cancellation

All good things must come to an end, and it's possible "The Conners" may be leaving the airwaves after its abbreviated 6th season. Deadline reports the sitcom is on the bubble, and negotiations between the network and the show's actors have not started. That's a bad sign, as that process typically begins earlier in April. The outlet says the show's fate hinges on how many sitcom pilots ABC picks up. But viewers of the show shouldn't fret; should "The Conners" come to a sudden end with Season 6, the producers are prepared.

Showrunner Bruce Helford had hinted to Deadline ahead of the show's 100th episode that "The Conners" may end with Season 6, and they have planned the season accordingly. "We've got a final episode that may be one or the other. We love it," he said at the time.

Deadline additionally reports that a possible series finale tag scene was pretaped and will be attached to the 13th episode of Season 6 should "The Conners" fail to be renewed. The contents of this tag scene are unknown, and there's no word as to which actors appear in it. But at least viewers will have a chance to experience a potentially satisfying conclusion — and as fans of the franchise know, that's not always a guarantee.