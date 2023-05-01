The Conners May End With Season 6 (& It's Probably The Right Time)

"The Conners" has weathered many storms since it began in 2018. After all, it was launched in the wake of a messy controversy with Roseanne Barr that shelved further seasons of the "Roseanne" revival. Years later, ABC is expected to renew "The Conners" for another season. But what about more after that? Well, that isn't guaranteed. Bruce Helford, the show's executive producer, told TVLine in May that the show will likely end with a Season 6.

"Sara Gilbert expressed to the network that we don't want to go out without knowing that we are going out with a series finale so we can build to the right ending — and at this point in time, we feel that this is possibly going to be the last season of The Conners," he said. He then added that he won't say 'never' when it comes to Season 7 due to how good Season 5's ratings have been, it seems quite possible the show might end with Season 6. "We've all had a really great time... but it's definitely a possibility," he said.

Helford hastened to add that the upcoming Writer's Guild of America strike will likely impact the show's episode order, limiting it to 13 episodes, with the hope of getting more in. But even if what may be the show's final season only ends up with 13 episodes, that's perhaps for the best. Not only is "The Conners" in a pretty decent place for it to end, but it's also perhaps best that it gets the chance to wrap up its characters' stories now.