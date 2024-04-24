Deadpool's Creator Responded To The New Trailer's Hilarious Feet Joke
Let's face it, they hid so much in the "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer that fans will probably need two more trailers to triangulate all the small details and Easter eggs. Perhaps one of the most delightful surprises comes when Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) do the classic slow-motion superhero walk on a deserted street, while the real gag of the scene slowly reveals itself. The shop behind the two heroes is called Liefeld's Just Feet — a not-so-subtle dig at Deadpool's co-creator Rob Liefeld, who has a reputation among the fans for being very bad at drawing characters' feet. Some might think that the artist would be furious about such mockery, but as it turns out, Liefeld absolutely gave his blessing for the joke.
I'll go you one better, I approved it 9 months ago! https://t.co/Ur7Zaeplog
— robliefeld (@robertliefeld) April 22, 2024
X, formerly known as Twitter, has been buzzing in the wake of the trailer, and as one of Deadpool's creators and joke targets, Liefeld has shared his opinions about both "Deadpool & Wolverine" and the "Liefeld's Just Feet" joke. In another tweet, he heaped praise on the Shawn Levy-directed movie. "I'm just gonna say, and I don't think this is going to get me in any hot water, there is so much great and amazing stuff yet to experience," Liefeld wrote. "The filmmakers did their work, Shawn shot the hell out of this film. So much fun is on the way!" It seems that Liefeld is fully on board with everything about "Deadpool & Wolverine," and that very much includes the storefront gag at his expense.
Deadpool movies have poked fun at Liefeld before
Fans of "Deadpool" movies might remember that this isn't the first time the films have foot-themed fun at Rob Liefeld's expense. In "Deadpool 2," Deadpool finds it difficult to appreciate Domino's (Zazie Beetz) luck-based powers, and since Domino also happens to be one of Liefield's co-creations, the Merc with a Mouth immediately starts snarking about her power set sounding like someone with foot-drawing difficulties invented it.
As with "Deadpool & Wolverine," Liefeld permitted Ryan Reynolds to use the joke. "Ryan calls me and says, 'Rob, we have this joke, I wanna run it by you. Please share me your thoughts,'" the artist told Inverse. "I said, 'Ryan, I absolutely love it.'"
According to director Shawn Levy, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is not what Marvel fans think, in that it's not so much a "Deadpool 3" as it is its own thing. However, the return of Liefeld jokes is a pretty strong indicator that the movie fully intends to keep the "Deadpool" films' irreverent spirit alive.