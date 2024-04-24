Deadpool's Creator Responded To The New Trailer's Hilarious Feet Joke

Let's face it, they hid so much in the "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer that fans will probably need two more trailers to triangulate all the small details and Easter eggs. Perhaps one of the most delightful surprises comes when Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) do the classic slow-motion superhero walk on a deserted street, while the real gag of the scene slowly reveals itself. The shop behind the two heroes is called Liefeld's Just Feet — a not-so-subtle dig at Deadpool's co-creator Rob Liefeld, who has a reputation among the fans for being very bad at drawing characters' feet. Some might think that the artist would be furious about such mockery, but as it turns out, Liefeld absolutely gave his blessing for the joke.

I'll go you one better, I approved it 9 months ago! https://t.co/Ur7Zaeplog — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) April 22, 2024

X, formerly known as Twitter, has been buzzing in the wake of the trailer, and as one of Deadpool's creators and joke targets, Liefeld has shared his opinions about both "Deadpool & Wolverine" and the "Liefeld's Just Feet" joke. In another tweet, he heaped praise on the Shawn Levy-directed movie. "I'm just gonna say, and I don't think this is going to get me in any hot water, there is so much great and amazing stuff yet to experience," Liefeld wrote. "The filmmakers did their work, Shawn shot the hell out of this film. So much fun is on the way!" It seems that Liefeld is fully on board with everything about "Deadpool & Wolverine," and that very much includes the storefront gag at his expense.