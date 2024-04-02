The Deadpool 3 Rumor You Heard About Fantastic Four's Jessica Alba Is False
"Deadpool & Wolverine" is shaping up to be one of the strangest and most unique projects in the entire MCU — the franchise's first R-rated outing, as well as the official merging of FOx's "X-Men" universe with Marvel Studios' films. It also looks to be loaded with cameos from across the modern Marvel movie mythos. One actor who won't be returning, however — despite a recent rumor to the contrary — is Jessica Alba, who played Sue Storm in the early 2000s' "Fantastic Four" films.
Entertainment reporter Caleb Williams recently shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, claiming that Alba and Chris Evans will both be appearing in "Deadpool 3" as their "Fantastic Four" characters. The original post was made by an account called Marvel Updates. Williams didn't address the Chris Evans rumor, but added, "Always heard Alba was returning and is the Sue Storm to John Krasinski's version of Reed Richards from Earth-838."
As exciting as an Invisible Woman cameo might be for some fans, Looper has learned from an individual familiar with the project that there are currently no plans for Alba to appear in "Deadpool & Wolverine." It's always possible that small changes could be made with last-minute reshoots, but at this time, the rumor appears to have no actual grounding. An appearance from Chris Evans would arguably make even less sense, as he is now far more famous for playing Captain America in the MCU than he was for playing the Human Torch. If he were to ever return to the franchise, it would likely be as Steve Rogers.
Deadpool & Wolverine will probably still be loaded with cameos
Even though we won't be seeing Jessica Alba suiting up as Sue Storm again, "Deadpool 3" still looks like it will be jam-packed with cameos. The return of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine alone — far more than a cameo — was a huge shock to many, as 2017's "Logan" was supposed to be his final outing as the character. Other "X-Men" characters like Aaron Stanford's Pyro have already been confirmed, but there are surely more waiting in the wings.
Because "Deadpool 3" deals with the Time Variance Authority, or TVA, and because it's blending two different Cinematic universes, there are tons of opportunities for multiverse shenanigans. The best point of reference is probably "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," which featured such surprises as John Krasinski's Reed Richards and Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier. It's more than likely that "Deadpool 3" will take us down a similar path, especially with the eponymous antihero's fourth-wall-breaking comedy.
With Marvel Studio looking to properly introduce both the Fantastic Four and the X-Men in the near future, "Deadpool & Wolverine" could do a lot of table-setting. However, the film's R rating means that a huge contingent of young Marvel fans won't be able to see it in theaters. It remains to be seen how much essential storytelling the movie will include as a result. "Deadpool & Wolverine" releases in theaters on July 26, 2024.