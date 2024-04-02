The Deadpool 3 Rumor You Heard About Fantastic Four's Jessica Alba Is False

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is shaping up to be one of the strangest and most unique projects in the entire MCU — the franchise's first R-rated outing, as well as the official merging of FOx's "X-Men" universe with Marvel Studios' films. It also looks to be loaded with cameos from across the modern Marvel movie mythos. One actor who won't be returning, however — despite a recent rumor to the contrary — is Jessica Alba, who played Sue Storm in the early 2000s' "Fantastic Four" films.

Entertainment reporter Caleb Williams recently shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, claiming that Alba and Chris Evans will both be appearing in "Deadpool 3" as their "Fantastic Four" characters. The original post was made by an account called Marvel Updates. Williams didn't address the Chris Evans rumor, but added, "Always heard Alba was returning and is the Sue Storm to John Krasinski's version of Reed Richards from Earth-838."

As exciting as an Invisible Woman cameo might be for some fans, Looper has learned from an individual familiar with the project that there are currently no plans for Alba to appear in "Deadpool & Wolverine." It's always possible that small changes could be made with last-minute reshoots, but at this time, the rumor appears to have no actual grounding. An appearance from Chris Evans would arguably make even less sense, as he is now far more famous for playing Captain America in the MCU than he was for playing the Human Torch. If he were to ever return to the franchise, it would likely be as Steve Rogers.