Kenny Johnson's S.W.A.T. Season 7 Finale Reveal Makes The Show's Renewal Even Better

There's nothing that irks a fanbase more than a TV series that ends without a definitive conclusion. It's been happening for decades, with one of the worst examples being how "Mork & Mindy" ended with both main characters forever unstuck in time and space. Well, it looks like "S.W.A.T." fans will be spared a similarly ignominious fate — but barely, according to former series star Kenny Johnson.

Johnson, who played Dominique Luca on the show until his touching Season 7 departure, revealed to TVLine that it's a good thing the show's going to go one more season, as the current finale leaves a lot of things up in the air. While Johnson won't be in the final episode of the season, he has read the script. Praising the episode's quality, he notes that it leaves 20-Squad in a place where there's plenty more story to be told. "There's not a definitive ending where everyone takes off somewhere. They kind of leave it where there is definitely a possibility — if somebody wants to go on with it, or however they do it — that that could happen."

That news is likely both exciting for fans of the show who crave even more of the squad's adventures in the coming season and frustrating for fans who hoped for a more definitive moment for the gang. But at least they leave room to possibly adjust the Season 7 exits of two of the series' major stars.