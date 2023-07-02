Here's Where You Can Watch S.W.A.T. Online

The series "S.W.A.T." has been unleashing episodes since it kicked in the door to prime time in November 2017, and after several years of watching each season unfold in its regular time slot, many new and old fans may be wondering where they can find entries from the show online.

"S.W.A.T." isn't based on any true story, but the procedural action drama does take inspiration from the 1975 program of the same name. The modern take on the cherished classic follows Shemar Moore's character Hondo Harrelson as he leads an effective Special Weapons and Tactics unit in their everyday efforts to protect the innocent. Every entry sees the elite crew take down an assortment of criminals, from crafty bank robbers to international drug syndicates. There are over 100 episodes to enjoy, and while they are arguably a hot commodity, there are a number of ways to experience the show online without breaking any laws.

Season 6 is ready to entertain subscribers on Paramount+ for a limited period of time past its original broadcast date. Three seasons of the series are available on Hulu, and the streaming service Netflix features five sets of episodes. In addition, those that subscribe to FuboTV also have access to three seasons. If those choices aren't an option, there is another avenue of approach to binge a hefty amount of "S.W.A.T." Every season is available to rent or purchase on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Prime, and Vudu.

It's never too late to be a fan of "S.W.A.T.," especially with so many places to watch the show, and like its well-crafted characters, the CBS series doesn't know when to quit.