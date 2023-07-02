Here's Where You Can Watch S.W.A.T. Online
The series "S.W.A.T." has been unleashing episodes since it kicked in the door to prime time in November 2017, and after several years of watching each season unfold in its regular time slot, many new and old fans may be wondering where they can find entries from the show online.
"S.W.A.T." isn't based on any true story, but the procedural action drama does take inspiration from the 1975 program of the same name. The modern take on the cherished classic follows Shemar Moore's character Hondo Harrelson as he leads an effective Special Weapons and Tactics unit in their everyday efforts to protect the innocent. Every entry sees the elite crew take down an assortment of criminals, from crafty bank robbers to international drug syndicates. There are over 100 episodes to enjoy, and while they are arguably a hot commodity, there are a number of ways to experience the show online without breaking any laws.
Season 6 is ready to entertain subscribers on Paramount+ for a limited period of time past its original broadcast date. Three seasons of the series are available on Hulu, and the streaming service Netflix features five sets of episodes. In addition, those that subscribe to FuboTV also have access to three seasons. If those choices aren't an option, there is another avenue of approach to binge a hefty amount of "S.W.A.T." Every season is available to rent or purchase on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Prime, and Vudu.
It's never too late to be a fan of "S.W.A.T.," especially with so many places to watch the show, and like its well-crafted characters, the CBS series doesn't know when to quit.
S.W.A.T. is one of the most resilient shows on television
No matter what the program entails, securing the right amount of viewers each season to earn a renewal is never an easy task to accomplish, and when certain shows finally do get the ax, there is usually no coming back. But anyone that has enjoyed any of the many "S.W.A.T." episodes, be it on air or online, has most certainly noticed from the exemplary efforts of Hondo Harrelson's elite Special Weapons and Tactics unit that whatever situation a well-trained squad faces, whether it be a substantial criminal threat or a surprise cancellation, nothing is over until it's over.
Fans of the series were probably thrown off guard when the show, which had always been a reliable title during its designated time slot, was abruptly canceled by the network on May 5, 2023, indicating that the sixth run would be its last. Shemar Moore, star of the action crime thriller, and many followers of the show were not happy with the decision, leading to serious backlash over the loss of "S.W.A.T." Not too long after the announcement, Deadline reported that CBS had reversed its decision and decided that the show would get one more set of entries to close things out.
Everything that has a beginning must eventually come to an end. For fans, there are plenty of places online to revisit their favorite moments from the show and catch up before the police procedural provides one final run of exhilarating action in "S.W.A.T." Season 7.