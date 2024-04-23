The Bear Season 3 Leak Confirms The Return Of A Fan-Favorite Character

The third season of "The Bear" is currently filming on location on Chicago, and a familiar face was spotted amongst the fray — specifically, Will Poulter.

A Will Poulter fan account on X (formerly known as Twitter), @bestofpoulter, posted a video of the "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" alum on set, where he's visible as part of a crowd where several actors and crew members mill about during an apparent break in filming. Judging from a smattering responses from fans beneath the post, they were pretty psyched about Poulter's character Luca returning to the award-winning series.

After Season 1 of Christopher Storer's show — which centers on Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Emmy winner Jeremy Allen White), a high-end chef who returns to Chicago and takes over his late brother's sandwich shop — became an instant sensation, Season 2 was able to score some seriously incredible guest stars, including Poulter. (Olivia Colman, Sarah Paulson, John Mulaney, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Bob Odenkirk, just to name a few, were on hand as well.) So who does Poulter play, exactly? He appears in the season's fourth episode "Honeydew," where, in Copenhagen, he takes Carmy's talented pastry chef Marcus Brooks (Lionel Boyce) under his wing and teaches him even more about the craft of cooking.