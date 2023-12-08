The Bear Season 3 Confirms A Window For When It Will Begin Filming
With rave reviews from critics and general audiences alike, TV fans just can't get enough of "The Bear" — and that popularity has made the show's hiatus following the Season 2 finale in June that much harder to swallow. Fortunately, Hulu's hit culinary drama has already been renewed for Season 3, so it's only a matter of time until audiences get to catch up with Jeremy Allen White's Carmy Berzatto and the rest of the show's ragtag characters. What's more, an update on the upcoming season's production schedule paints a clearer picture of just how long that wait will be.
According to Deadline's new report, "The Bear" Season 3 is expected to commence production in early 2024, sometime around late February or early March. This time frame is in keeping with previous installments of the series, as "The Bear" Season 2 began filming in February 2022 and subsequently wrapped in April before making its premiere date in June. While a specific release window has not been detailed for Season 3, the fact that the first two seasons launched on June 23 and June 22, respectively, suggests that fans should expect Season 3 around the midway point of 2024.
The actors are excited for Season 3
Besides its production schedule, details on "The Bear" Season 3 are still relatively slim at the moment. However, series star Jeremy Allen White has at least teased one plot thread from the upcoming installment regarding his character. In the memorable ending of "The Bear" Season 2, Carmy finds himself locked in a walk-in fridge at his restaurant. White told Deadline that while he hasn't seen Season 3's scripts yet, he's hoping for Carmy's escape from his chilling captivity.
Beyond storylines, White also voiced his desire to have "The Bear" Season 3 rival the number of notable guest stars that Season 2 boasted, and potentially even have a number of them return for another go-around. The actor hopes "we can get as many [guest stars] to come back for one day" as was the case with the star-studded Season 2 episode "Fishes."
Outside of White, the rest of the main cast members of "The Bear" are also expected to make their returns. In an interview with Distractify prior to the renewal, Lionel Boyce indicated his excitement for a possible Season 3 but also noted that he wasn't sure what to expect out of the show's future: "I feel the same way as I did after Season 1, where it finished and I was like, 'I truly don't know where the show's gonna go.'"