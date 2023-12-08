The Bear Season 3 Confirms A Window For When It Will Begin Filming

Besides its production schedule, details on "The Bear" Season 3 are still relatively slim at the moment. However, series star Jeremy Allen White has at least teased one plot thread from the upcoming installment regarding his character. In the memorable ending of "The Bear" Season 2, Carmy finds himself locked in a walk-in fridge at his restaurant. White told Deadline that while he hasn't seen Season 3's scripts yet, he's hoping for Carmy's escape from his chilling captivity.

Beyond storylines, White also voiced his desire to have "The Bear" Season 3 rival the number of notable guest stars that Season 2 boasted, and potentially even have a number of them return for another go-around. The actor hopes "we can get as many [guest stars] to come back for one day" as was the case with the star-studded Season 2 episode "Fishes."

Outside of White, the rest of the main cast members of "The Bear" are also expected to make their returns. In an interview with Distractify prior to the renewal, Lionel Boyce indicated his excitement for a possible Season 3 but also noted that he wasn't sure what to expect out of the show's future: "I feel the same way as I did after Season 1, where it finished and I was like, 'I truly don't know where the show's gonna go.'"