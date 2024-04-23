The Manscaped Commercial Song Is Impossible To Find - But You Can See An Extended Cut

There's no telling what makes a commercial popular. Sometimes, it takes being one of the most-watched Super Bowl commercials to capture the audience's imagination, while other companies can grab everyone's attention by replacing a spokesperson with another actor. Male grooming company Manscaped's "The Boys" ad opts for a combination of creativity and comedy to engage viewers. The commercial shows a man going about his daily routines accompanied by the titular boys — two smaller versions of himself with long, unkempt curly hair and beards. It soon becomes clear what the pair symbolizes, especially since the ad ends with them completely bald and clean-shaven, courtesy of a new Manscaped personal groomer.

Still, while the visuals of the ad are entertaining enough, many viewers are even more enamored with the catchy, old-timey song playing as the action unfolds. The good news is that there's an extended 45-second cut of the commercial, which features a longer version of the tune in question. However, that's about the extent of it.

The song is an original work by an ad music company called Quiet City and was composed specifically for the campaign. As such, this isn't one of those cases where you can find out which artist's music the ad uses and add the song to your playlist. In fact, since the song is custom-made, it's possible that a longer version of the song doesn't even exist, and the entirety of the tune is what plays in the longest Manscaped "The Boys" ad available.