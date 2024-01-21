Disney Forced Michael Jordan's 'Be Like Mike' Gatorade Commercial To Change One Thing

Gatorade's "Be Like Mike" commercial from the early '90s is one of the more memorable ads that feature basketball superstar Michael Jordan. However, without the song that ties it all together, the whole minute-long ad would be just a collection of clips where Jordan plies his trade and goofs around with aspiring basketball players, occasionally cracking a smile at the camera and posing with a Gatorade bottle. The catchy tune that features male and female vocalists and a children's choir — all singing about their wish to be more like Jordan, aka Mike — creates the need while the visuals provide a solution: The song establishes that you, the viewer, also need to be more like Mike, and the rest of the ad strongly suggests that the way to achieve this is by drinking Gatorade.

Interestingly, the commercial might have turned out quite differently if it wasn't for one surprise player — Disney. In May 2020, the ad's creator, Bernie Pitzel, told the Associated Press that he originally intended to use a version of King Louie's (Louis Prima) "I wanna be like you" from the Disney animated classic "The Jungle Book" in the project. However, Pitzel said that Disney asked too much money for the song, which forced him to pen an original work for the ad.