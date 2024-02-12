The 5 Most-Watched Super Bowl 2024 Commercials
Super Bowl LVIII has wrapped up, and YouTube has crunched the numbers to see which star-studded ads were the most-watched. This year, a 30-second Super Bowl commercial cost advertisers $7 million, which means every dollar counts. Hoping to go viral, companies leaned heavily into nostalgia and celebrity appearances to boost their products. From cheeky to emotional spots, this year's top five Super Bowl ads are the cream of the crop.
YouTube (via Variety) says the fifth most-watched Super Bowl ad is Google's "Javier in Frame" commercial, which showcases the Google Pixel's accessibility features for the visually impaired. The commercial, which shows a man with low vision using the phone to take photos, is narrated by Stevie Wonder. With over 41 million views, Snapchat's brutally honest "Less social media. More Snapchat" ad is in fourth place. It highlights how Snapchat is a more intimate, creative form of social media than platforms like Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter).
Third place goes to State Farm's hilarious "Like A Good Neighbaaa" ad, which features Arnold Schwarzenegger struggling to say "neighbor." The well-received spot features Danny DeVito, who co-starred with the Governator in "Twins," sparking hype for a legacy sequel to the comedy. For second place, T-Mobile brought out the big guns for their "Auditions" ad, tying down the likes of Bradley Cooper (and his mom), Laura Dern, Zach Braff, Jennifer Hudson, and Common for a star-studded affair.
Unsurprisingly, the top spot goes to an ad that leverages the "30 Rock" cast.
Tina Fey and the 30 Rock cast win the Super Bowl with Booking.com
With over 100 million views on YouTube, the most-watched Super Bowl LVIII ad is Booking.com's "Tina Fey books whoever she wants to be" commercial. In it, "30 Rock" creator and star Tina Fey discusses Booking.com's variety of offerings, allowing her to be whatever kind of Fey she wants. With so many choices, she hires body doubles so they can experience vacations from Fey's point of view. The ad features "30 Rock" stars Jane Krakowski and Jack McBrayer as travelers roped into the Emmy winner's convoluted plan. There's also an appearance from Glenn Close, who pretends to be Fey.
The Booking.com advertisement is an excellent example of leveraging celebrity clout to boost a popular product or service. As the legacy of "30 Rock" continues to grow, roping in Fey and the show's stars is a great way to lean into nostalgia. While there are arguably more creative promos (we're looking at Beyoncé's self-aware ad for Verizon), the Booking.com spot is what audiences want to see during the big game. This year's biggest ads feature celebrities like Jeff Goldblum, Chris Pratt, and Mr. T.
Other commercials that made it into the top 10 include Aubrey Plaza and Nick Offerman's Baja Blast-centered commercial for Mountain Dew and a spot from the Church of Scientology inviting viewers to investigate their teachings.