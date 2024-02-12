The 5 Most-Watched Super Bowl 2024 Commercials

Super Bowl LVIII has wrapped up, and YouTube has crunched the numbers to see which star-studded ads were the most-watched. This year, a 30-second Super Bowl commercial cost advertisers $7 million, which means every dollar counts. Hoping to go viral, companies leaned heavily into nostalgia and celebrity appearances to boost their products. From cheeky to emotional spots, this year's top five Super Bowl ads are the cream of the crop.

YouTube (via Variety) says the fifth most-watched Super Bowl ad is Google's "Javier in Frame" commercial, which showcases the Google Pixel's accessibility features for the visually impaired. The commercial, which shows a man with low vision using the phone to take photos, is narrated by Stevie Wonder. With over 41 million views, Snapchat's brutally honest "Less social media. More Snapchat" ad is in fourth place. It highlights how Snapchat is a more intimate, creative form of social media than platforms like Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter).

Third place goes to State Farm's hilarious "Like A Good Neighbaaa" ad, which features Arnold Schwarzenegger struggling to say "neighbor." The well-received spot features Danny DeVito, who co-starred with the Governator in "Twins," sparking hype for a legacy sequel to the comedy. For second place, T-Mobile brought out the big guns for their "Auditions" ad, tying down the likes of Bradley Cooper (and his mom), Laura Dern, Zach Braff, Jennifer Hudson, and Common for a star-studded affair.

Unsurprisingly, the top spot goes to an ad that leverages the "30 Rock" cast.