Why Marvel Had To Separate Two Avengers Stars On The Endgame Press Tour

Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans have always had a special affinity for one another. When both actors were chatting with People during the leadup to "Avengers: Endgame," Hemsworth recounted the duo's first meeting. "I think I went out and you'd just done your movie ['Captain America: The First Avenger']. I was training for Thor and someone introduced us. We got home about 7 the next morning," Hemsworth said. The rest is history, with the duo last appearing together on-screen in "Endgame." It's unclear when or if the actors will ever reunite.

Following "Avengers: Endgame," Hemsworth returned for a solo stint as Thor in 2022's maligned "Love and Thunder." In 2023, the actor revealed that he would be slowing down his career to spend time with his family. With the suggestion that director Taika Waititi won't be returning for "Thor 5," and Hemsworth's intentions to lessen his output, audiences probably won't see the Australian actor as the God of Thunder anytime soon.

As for Evans, the actor has seemingly retired from his stint as Marvel's Captain America, handing the reigns over to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson in the final moments of "Endgame." While there are no concrete plans for a Steve Rogers return, Evans has stated that he would return as Captain America under a few key conditions. With the MCU continuing to expand as it approaches the two-decade mark, it'll be interesting to see if Thor and Captain America ever cross paths again.