Why Captain America's Big Avengers: Endgame Scene Made Chris Evans Cry

Just like Thor, we knew it. Ever since Mjölnir made a move in the hands of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) in "Avengers: Age of Ultron," fans had been waiting to see him give it a swing. They finally got their wish in "Avengers: Endgame," and if you think we got emotional about it, imagine how the hero himself felt. Speaking to Empire about the scene for their World's Greatest Cinema Moments Ever issue, Evans recalled the first time he saw Captain America put the hammer down on the Mad Titan, Thanos (Josh Brolin), which had taken a decade to arrive.

The experience was a rarity for the star-spangled star, who usually doesn't attend screenings with a general audience. "The first time I saw 'Endgame' was at the premiere. Normally, I see the films I work on well in advance, and I rarely sit through premieres (too much anxiety)," he admitted. "But being the last installment of a 10-year journey, I wanted to experience this final film the same way the audience would." Naturally, they reacted like every other Marvel fan did when it became hammer time for Steve. "When Cap lifts Mjölnir, our theater went absolutely berserk. Even though I knew the moment was coming, I still got emotional." Understandably so. Years later, that's still one of the MCU's most iconic moments. It was lightning in a bottle that continued to be opened time and time again, which, for Evans, made it that much sweeter.