Taika Waititi Not Returning For Thor 5 - But Would He Work With Marvel Again?

Taika Waititi's love affair with Thor seems to be over.

One of New Zealand's most talented filmmakers, Waititi rose to prominence after directing hits like "What We Do in the Shadows" and "Hunt for the Wilderpeople." However, the multi-hyphenate creative didn't become a household name until 2017. With the flashy and hilarious "Thor: Ragnarok," the filmmaker reinvigorated the rote Chris Hemsworth franchise with ease, breathing new, passionate life into the once-serious character. Waititi's daring efforts to make Thor more likable (and fun!) were widely praised, with "Ragnarok" grossing over $850 million, making it the highest-grossing flick in the franchise.

Naturally, Waititi was brought on board to helm the fourth Thor installment. Unfortunately, it wasn't the surefire hit many hoped it would be. Released in 2022 to mostly mixed reviews, "Thor: Love and Thunder" failed to achieve the prosperous financial receipts as its predecessor. Now, Waititi has confirmed that the franchise's future doesn't involve him. "I know that I won't be involved," he candidly told Insider when asked about a rumored fifth Thor outing. "I'm going to concentrate on these other films that I've signed on for."

Waititi, who had a large part in developing the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current iteration of Thor, has no issue with another creative taking over. "I would never feel like they are cheating on me," he said. "We're in an open relationship, and it's like if they want to see other people, I'm happy for that." Waititi joked that he'd "still get back into bed with them one day."