Taika Waititi Not Returning For Thor 5 - But Would He Work With Marvel Again?
Taika Waititi's love affair with Thor seems to be over.
One of New Zealand's most talented filmmakers, Waititi rose to prominence after directing hits like "What We Do in the Shadows" and "Hunt for the Wilderpeople." However, the multi-hyphenate creative didn't become a household name until 2017. With the flashy and hilarious "Thor: Ragnarok," the filmmaker reinvigorated the rote Chris Hemsworth franchise with ease, breathing new, passionate life into the once-serious character. Waititi's daring efforts to make Thor more likable (and fun!) were widely praised, with "Ragnarok" grossing over $850 million, making it the highest-grossing flick in the franchise.
Naturally, Waititi was brought on board to helm the fourth Thor installment. Unfortunately, it wasn't the surefire hit many hoped it would be. Released in 2022 to mostly mixed reviews, "Thor: Love and Thunder" failed to achieve the prosperous financial receipts as its predecessor. Now, Waititi has confirmed that the franchise's future doesn't involve him. "I know that I won't be involved," he candidly told Insider when asked about a rumored fifth Thor outing. "I'm going to concentrate on these other films that I've signed on for."
Waititi, who had a large part in developing the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current iteration of Thor, has no issue with another creative taking over. "I would never feel like they are cheating on me," he said. "We're in an open relationship, and it's like if they want to see other people, I'm happy for that." Waititi joked that he'd "still get back into bed with them one day."
Taika Waititi is focusing on more than just Marvel
It shouldn't be surprising that Taika Waititi says he's open to returning to Marvel. After all, he became one of Hollywood's most prominent talents after he joined their sandbox with "Thor: Ragnarok." While that film was an absolute juggernaut, "Love and Thunder" was a misfire — depending on who you ask. While Looper critic Larry Carroll appreciated how "Love and Thunder" doubled down on the sensibilities introduced in "Ragnarok," many were critical of Waititi's sequel, including Chris Hemsworth's kids.
"It's a bunch of eight-year-olds critiquing my film. 'We thought this one had too much humor, the action was cool, but the VFX weren't as good,'" the Thor actor told GQ a year after the film's release. "I think we just had too much fun. It just became too silly," he added, reflecting on his fourth solo outing as the God of Thunder. With a mixed critical reception and a worldwide gross $100 million less than its predecessor, "Thor: Love and Thunder" is just one of many recent Marvel films that failed to live up to its potential.
While it's unclear if Waititi will return to direct a future Marvel project, the director still has several exciting films fans can look forward to. In his chat with Insider, the creative opened up about his upcoming adaptations of Alejandro Jodorowsky's graphic novel "The Incal" and Kazuo Ishiguro's sci-fi novel "Klara and the Sun," as well as his mysterious Star Wars flick, which he says he's been writing. Waititi is a busy man, and he knows it. He said, "So that's six, seven years gone [...] I'd imagine another Thor would be a lot sooner than that."