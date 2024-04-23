What Happened To Jennifer Pan From The Netflix Documentary What Jennifer Did

The oldest of two children, Jennifer Pan was born in 1986 to Huei Hann Pan and Bich Ha Pan, who had both arrived in Canada from Vietnam. Both Bich and Hann worked incredibly hard for their success and wanted the same from their children, but the constant barrage of studying and maintaining an assortment of demanding hobbies was hard for young Jennifer. Even harder was the fact that her failure to balance their expectations with her own — as well as her relationship with her boyfriend Daniel Wong — strained the family's relationship.

"What Jennifer Did" covers some of the story but the double life Pan ended up leading was actually much more complicated than the documentary shows. Her parents were under the belief that she was a university student, but in reality, she never even graduated high school. She spent her days doing odd jobs and hanging out, and used a lot of time forging school work and reading up at libraries so she could keep up appearances in case her parents started asking questions. She also lied to them about other endeavors, such as staying with a friend for extended periods when she was actually with Daniel.

Eventually, Bich and Hann followed Jennifer and discovered the full extent of their daughter's lies ... or so they thought. By that time, Jennifer's relationship with Daniel had become strained, with Daniel seeing someone else and Jennifer trying to bring him back with an elaborate lie. Eventually, they decided to order a hit on Bich and Hann to free Jennifer of their influence — and to get their hands on the inheritance.