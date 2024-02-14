The True Crime Documentary Killing It On Netflix Right Now
Over the years, viewers have seen Netflix ramping up its true crime offerings more and more as the genre continues to grow in popularity. While not all of these shows and movies reach the viewership heights of efforts like "Tiger King" or "Making a Murderer," there's a fresh release on the streamer that is certainly making waves.
As of this writing, "Lover, Stalker, Killer" is currently sitting pretty at the number three slot on Netflix's Global Top 10 list. The documentary follows Dave Kroupa, a middle-aged mechanic who tries online dating and gets a lot more than he bargained for when he meets a woman named Cari Farver.
Though the duo agree that it's just a casual fling, Farver soon begins stalking and harassing Kroupa, sending him increasingly unsettling messages and escalating her behavior to the point that it inevitably leads to murder. Coming in at a brisk 91 minutes, "Lover, Stalker, Killer" has already accumulated over 10 million views from Netflix subscribers, and with this kind of strong word of mouth, it's likely that this number will continue to rise.
Everyone seems to be embracing Love, Stalker, Killer
While we've already pointed out how popular this true crime saga is with standard viewers, critics are also widely embracing "Lover, Stalker, Killer." Though there are only a handful reviews of the film on Rotten Tomatoes at the moment, all six are positive, landing the twisted love story a perfect score of 100%. Meanwhile, fans are also praising the show, with the series boasting a 73% audience score. "Lover, Stalker, Killer won't revolutionize the true crime documentary genre, but its story has so many twists and turns that it doesn't need to," wrote Decider's Joel Keller. Nick Schager of The Daily Beast said that the film stands out from this somewhat overpopulated landscape, writing, "Even in a crowded true-crime field, it's something of a doozy."
Of course, part of what helps "Lover, Stalker, Killer" to stand out from the pack is how downright eerie it is. We won't spoil the twist here but just know that, as is the case with some of the best true crime stories, it alters your perception of how the story unfolds in some pretty shocking ways.
Either way, a Netflix documentary that can do these kinds of numbers in a mere four days since its release is definitely one that's going to make viewers sit up and take notice. Fortunately, anyone with a subscription to the streamer can watch "Lover, Stalker, Killer" at their convenience to see what all the hype is about.