The True Crime Documentary Killing It On Netflix Right Now

Over the years, viewers have seen Netflix ramping up its true crime offerings more and more as the genre continues to grow in popularity. While not all of these shows and movies reach the viewership heights of efforts like "Tiger King" or "Making a Murderer," there's a fresh release on the streamer that is certainly making waves.

As of this writing, "Lover, Stalker, Killer" is currently sitting pretty at the number three slot on Netflix's Global Top 10 list. The documentary follows Dave Kroupa, a middle-aged mechanic who tries online dating and gets a lot more than he bargained for when he meets a woman named Cari Farver.

Though the duo agree that it's just a casual fling, Farver soon begins stalking and harassing Kroupa, sending him increasingly unsettling messages and escalating her behavior to the point that it inevitably leads to murder. Coming in at a brisk 91 minutes, "Lover, Stalker, Killer" has already accumulated over 10 million views from Netflix subscribers, and with this kind of strong word of mouth, it's likely that this number will continue to rise.