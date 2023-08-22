That Mission: Impossible 7 Death Was Planned During Top Gun: Maverick

Among everything we expected to see in "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One," one of Ethan Hunt's (Tom Cruise) toughest allies biting the dust certainly wasn't on the list — it was for Christopher McQuarrie, though. In fact, Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) being killed in action was his top priority, the result of a discussion that he and franchise star Cruise had while the latter was pulling impossible maneuvers in jets and teaching the best of the best in "Top Gun: Maverick."

Speaking on an episode of "The Empire Spoiler Special Film Podcast" (via Entertainment Weekly) about bidding farewell to Ilsa, McQuarrie revealed, "It was one of the earliest conversations. We were on the set of 'Top Gun'; we were already talking about it." So the decision was made, along with a solid basis for how it would be handled among the other important deaths in the seventh "Mission: Impossible" film. "We knew that that emotional arc was of a certain emotional tone," explained the director. "Ilsa is a wonderful character, and a character of which I am enormously proud, and Rebecca is an actor of such unmitigated power and presence."

Admittedly, though, Ilsa wasn't such a simple character to kill off. After all, she'd been with Ethan for three films and proved a crucial addition to the Impossible Mission Force (IMF) team. But the way both McQuarrie and Cruise saw it, it was always going to be this way, and any future together was quite simply impossible.