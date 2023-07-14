Mission: Impossible Just Set It Self Back Massively After Committing This Major Sin

Contains spoilers for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

We're seven missions in now, and it seems no matter how often he may have to "figure it out" at the last second, there's nothing that can stop Tom Cruise's death-defying secret agent, Ethan Hunt. The same, however, can't be said for his team members. So far, Ethan and Ving Rhames' Luther Strickland are the only OG members that are still here from when the fuse was first lit in Brian De Palma's stone-cold spy thriller from 1998. After that, the next most experienced agent is Simon Pegg's Benji, who has been covering Hunt's back via laptop since "Mission: Impossible 3."

IMF members have come and gone outside this trio, with one exception being rogue MI6 agent Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson). Debuting in "Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol," Faust has been the dependable tearaway that, in all of her appearances, has broken just as many rules as Ethan and is equally as trustworthy. It's such a shame, then, that in "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One," ties are cut permanently between herself and our hero thanks to a new foe from Ethan's past, Gabriel (Esai Morales). Sadly, as The Entity's frontman promised, she dies protecting Grace (Hayley Atwell) and The Key.

It's an upsetting exit for the character, not simply because she is such a pivotal member of Ethan's team, but also because it feels like a significant step back into one of the franchise's almost-forgotten flaws.