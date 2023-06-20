Mission: Impossible 7 - Who Are The New Characters In Part 1?

Action franchises are all the rage, with "Mission: Impossible" establishing itself as one of the longest-running with the seventh installment releasing this summer. Of course, there are all kinds of returning characters who are franchise staples, but like every other film, there is a cast of new faces for fans to get to know, headlined this time around by Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Shea Whigham.

Some of the staples who are returning for the action in "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" have been in the series for a long time. Of course, Ving Rhames returns for the seventh time as Luther Stickell. Meanwhile, Simon Pegg has been a part of the franchise since J.J. Abrams revitalized the series with "Mission: Impossible III" as Benji Dunn. Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby also return for more IMF action as disgraced MI6 agent Ilsa Faust and underground criminal The White Widow, respectively.

The most exciting return, however, is that of Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny). He was last seen three decades ago when he led the chase for the disavowed Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) in the very first film.

Some other names who are making their debut in the upcoming film are Cary Elwes and Indira Varma. While most of the information on their characters is unclear, thanks to the "Mission: Impossible 7" trailer, fans can glean some clues on who Morales, Atwell, and Klementieff are playing.