Star Wars' C-3PO Raps In A 100% AI-Generated Video Featuring Elon Musk & The Pope

Fans and content makers are using artificial intelligence for some elaborate fantasy creations, such as the perfect 1990s "Justice League" trailer and cast. Sometimes, these creations go a little bit wilder than usual. Consider this video of C-3PO rapping about his "Gold Gang," which includes several characters outside the Star Wars canon, from Elon Musk and Pope Francis to Snoop Dogg and Mickey Mouse.

Posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by user @daniel_eckler, this AI-created video packs a lot of action in its 2-minute, 11-second runtime. The clip reimagines the protocol droid as an appropriately gold-themed rap artist who boasts about personal power, wealth, and influence with a flow similar to C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels' performances in the Star Wars movies. Adding to the strangeness is the fact that near the end of the song, a surprisingly convincing-sounding Childish Gambino — aka Donald Glover, who plays Lando Calrissian in "Solo: A Star Wars Story" — takes over to deliver a few bars and shows that C-3PO isn't quite as untouchable as he boasts.

The quality of the visuals more than matches the audio. Apart from the droid, several Star Wars characters turn up, including R2-D2 and Darth Vader — each decked in gold as befits the theme. Before the AI Glover takes over, there's a lengthy sequence of various characters and real-life figures at a casino, from the aforementioned names to folks like Timothée Chalamet, Kanye West, and George Lucas. Granted, the result is a patchwork of individuals barely connected by the theme, but there's no denying that the video's well made and the song's surprisingly catchy.