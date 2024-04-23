Scenes That Made Actors Vomit On The Set

When an actor unexpectedly sends chunks flying on the set of a horror movie, it might not come as much of a surprise. But unexpected oral expulsions can occur on the set of just about any movie, as it did to Zoey Deutch while making the Netflix romantic comedy "Set It Up."

Speaking to Hello Giggles in 2018, Deutch talked about her commitment to the role of Harper Moore, a disgruntled assistant looking to get even with her overbearing boss. For a big pizza-eating scene, she even went so far as to devour four full pizzas rather than spit out each bite between takes as is common when filming such a scene. "It was an awesome opportunity to eat pizza, which, if you know me, you know I love pizza and I love pasta," she said, expressing her initial excitement about the scene. She even asked for a specific pizza from a favorite restaurant.

But while director Claire Scanlon implored her to use a spit bucket, Deutch refused, and before long things went south. "I threw up violently halfway through the scene," the actress said. "And then I had to proceed to be very close to [co-star] Glen Powell, who now, I think, looks at me in a very different light. So that was something that happened."