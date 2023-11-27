TV Scenes That Truly Disgusted Actors

Now and again, there comes a television scene that is so horrifically disgusting that some viewers have to turn away from the screen in revulsion. Whether it's due to an excess of gore, a gratuitous amount of violence, or any number of disturbing and explicit acts, countless television scenes can make an audience feel downright nauseous.

Some of the most infamously disturbing television scenes include the gory murder of Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun) from "The Walking Dead," the cannibalism scene that opens the very first episode of "Yellowjackets," and the ritual killing of Jarl Borg (Thorbjørn Harr) in "Vikings." As hard as these scenes are to watch, often they can be even harder for the actors who have to participate in them.

Sometimes, it doesn't take any blood at all to cause an actor to lose their lunch while filming, as even a case of bad breath can lead to some disgusting behind-the-scenes stories. Here are just a few of the television scenes that truly disgusted actors.