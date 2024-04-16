Chris Hemsworth's Thor Returns In Marvel's Deadpool 3 - But Not How You Think
Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) spectacularly crashed this year's CinemaCon, courtesy of a hefty chunk of preview footage for the upcoming threequel "Deadpool & Wolverine." Teasing the dysfunctional double-act in their first bit of lengthy screen time together since "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," the footage also reveals an encounter that the Merc with the Mouth will have with an original member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The anticipated R-rated footage has Wade watching a collection of clips chronicling the events of the MCU, including Thor (Chris Hemsworth) crying over Wade's dead body.
There have been some outrageous cameo rumors for "Deadpool & Wolverine," but Hemworth's hammer-chucking hero certainly wasn't on the list. However, that might be because it's not really a cameo at all. The clip isn't a freshly filmed moment of Reynolds and Hemsworth sharing the screen but manipulated footage from "Thor: The Dark World" which has Loki (Tom Hiddleston) swapped out for Wade instead. According to TVA suit Mr. Paradox (Matthew MacFadyen), "that happens in the future," but might it be a hint of what else is in store with the upcoming film? And should we be concerned that it's more of something Wade has done before?
Deadpool in the MCU better be fresh and not tweaked film footage
If you recall the end of "Deadpool 2," Wade uses the bracelet worn by Cable (Josh Brolin) to travel back in time and alter some significant points in his history. From putting a bullet in the prospect of "Green Lantern" to Wade killing the other version of himself from "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," he certainly gets around a bit. However, the issue with the latter is that it is just recycled footage, much like what we're hearing is included here. If that's the case, does it set a worrying precedent that the trick might be pulled more than once in the upcoming film, especially given what else we've seen in the Super Bowl trailer and the overall premise of "Deadpool & Wolverine"?
If Wade gets moved back and forth through time, does that mean he'll be appearing in pivotal MCU moments in history, à la "Avengers: Endgame"? A theory that explains how the "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer hid the movie's true villain deduced that Wade could end up in the same forest that Earth's Mightiest Heroes fought in during "Avengers: Age of Ultron," and this suggests that could be the case. Marvel fans are also convinced Wade has a Hulk fight at some point, but could that be another digitally tweaked throwdown that once again replaces Loki with Wade? For now, we'll cross our katanas that there's more to it when "Deadpool & Wolverine" hit theaters on July 26.