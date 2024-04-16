Chris Hemsworth's Thor Returns In Marvel's Deadpool 3 - But Not How You Think

If you recall the end of "Deadpool 2," Wade uses the bracelet worn by Cable (Josh Brolin) to travel back in time and alter some significant points in his history. From putting a bullet in the prospect of "Green Lantern" to Wade killing the other version of himself from "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," he certainly gets around a bit. However, the issue with the latter is that it is just recycled footage, much like what we're hearing is included here. If that's the case, does it set a worrying precedent that the trick might be pulled more than once in the upcoming film, especially given what else we've seen in the Super Bowl trailer and the overall premise of "Deadpool & Wolverine"?

If Wade gets moved back and forth through time, does that mean he'll be appearing in pivotal MCU moments in history, à la "Avengers: Endgame"? A theory that explains how the "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer hid the movie's true villain deduced that Wade could end up in the same forest that Earth's Mightiest Heroes fought in during "Avengers: Age of Ultron," and this suggests that could be the case. Marvel fans are also convinced Wade has a Hulk fight at some point, but could that be another digitally tweaked throwdown that once again replaces Loki with Wade? For now, we'll cross our katanas that there's more to it when "Deadpool & Wolverine" hit theaters on July 26.