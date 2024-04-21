Young Sheldon Season 7: Georgie's Big Episode 8 Victory Will End In Tragedy
The relationship between Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) and Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment) gets off to a shaky start in "Young Sheldon." Fans of the sitcom initially had mixed feeling about the couple as they both lied about their ages to impress each other, which resulted in them splitting up. Thankfully, their separation is only temporary as they realize they truly love each other following the birth of their daughter, CeCe. Georgie and Mandy finally get married in Season 7, Episode 7. They enjoy an intimate wedding at the Medford courthouse surrounded by their respective families, bar Sheldon, who is notably absent.
In Episode 8, "An Ankle Monitor and A Big Plastic Crap House," Georgie and Mandy temporarily move in with Mandy's parents, Jim (Will Sasso) and Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) because of plumbing problems at the Coopers. This surprising living situation leads to a big victory for Georgie as he finally starts to win over the McAllisters. By the end of the episode, Jim has even offered him a job at his tire store, a plotline that will become part of a bigger story for Georgie, who is thrilled that his in-laws are welcoming him into the family. In response, Mandy's dad says, "Pretty impressive kid, huh?" and Mandy's mom replies, "We'll see," which Mandy interprets as a major step forward for them.
The episode seems to mark the beginning of a happy new chapter for the newlyweds. There's only one problem: "The Big Bang Theory" dictates that Georgie and Mandy will get divorced.
The Big Bang Theory tells us Georgie and Mandy's marriage won't last
Georgie is doing all the right things in Season 7, Episode 8 of "Young Sheldon." After moving in with the McAllisters, he makes himself useful around the house by cooking meals, running errands, and, of course, doing his fair share to take care of CeCe. And he's not doing it solely to win over his in-laws, but getting their approval is definitely a bonus. Georgie scores a monumental victory by the end of the episode, as it seems Audrey is finally warming up to him. But is this win ultimately going to end in tragedy? After all, "The Big Bang Theory" lore tells us that Georgie has multiple wives, meaning at some point, Georgie and Mandy will get divorced.
This plotline is established in the "The Big Bang Theory" finale when Sheldon (Jim Parsons) gets text messages from his brother's ex-wives. In the previous season, Georgie also shows up to Sheldon and Amy's (Mayim Bialik) wedding solo, indicating he is single. However, "Young Sheldon" has often played fast and loose with some of the facts established in "The Big Bang Theory," so Emily Osment is hoping that this is retconned in the upcoming "Young Sheldon" spin-off. She told TVLine she has a clever way to work this out. "I'm hoping that I'm the ex-wife and the new wife. People get divorced and then get remarried. Why can't she be both?" Osment said. Will Georgie and Mandy stay together? Only time will tell.