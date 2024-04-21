Young Sheldon Season 7: Georgie's Big Episode 8 Victory Will End In Tragedy

The relationship between Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) and Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment) gets off to a shaky start in "Young Sheldon." Fans of the sitcom initially had mixed feeling about the couple as they both lied about their ages to impress each other, which resulted in them splitting up. Thankfully, their separation is only temporary as they realize they truly love each other following the birth of their daughter, CeCe. Georgie and Mandy finally get married in Season 7, Episode 7. They enjoy an intimate wedding at the Medford courthouse surrounded by their respective families, bar Sheldon, who is notably absent.

In Episode 8, "An Ankle Monitor and A Big Plastic Crap House," Georgie and Mandy temporarily move in with Mandy's parents, Jim (Will Sasso) and Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) because of plumbing problems at the Coopers. This surprising living situation leads to a big victory for Georgie as he finally starts to win over the McAllisters. By the end of the episode, Jim has even offered him a job at his tire store, a plotline that will become part of a bigger story for Georgie, who is thrilled that his in-laws are welcoming him into the family. In response, Mandy's dad says, "Pretty impressive kid, huh?" and Mandy's mom replies, "We'll see," which Mandy interprets as a major step forward for them.

The episode seems to mark the beginning of a happy new chapter for the newlyweds. There's only one problem: "The Big Bang Theory" dictates that Georgie and Mandy will get divorced.