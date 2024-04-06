One Young Sheldon Cast Member Appears Notably Absent From Georgie And Mandy's Wedding

It's official: Georgie and Mandy are taking their relationship to the next level.

The couple, played by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Season 7's seventh episode, "A Proper Wedding and Skeletons in the Closet" which airs on Thursday, May 11, 2024. CBS has released teaser images for the episode, revealing that Georgie and Mandy get married in the Medford courthouse surrounded by most of their family members. However, one major character is nowhere to be seen. Per the promo pictures, Georgie and Mandy are holding hands and gazing lovingly at each other. Helping to celebrate their big day are Mandy's parents, Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) and Jim McAllister (Will Sasso), alongside the entire Cooper clan, except for Sheldon (Iain Armitage). Where could he be?

Perhaps his absence has something to do with the combative wedding planning in Episode 6, "Baptists, Catholics and an Attempted Drowning." There are arguments all around as Sheldon is rebuffed by Georgie when he offers up his services as best man and Mandy is caught in the middle of an argument between her mom and Mary (Zoe Perry).

Disapproving of her 19-year-old son and his baby momma living in sin under her roof, Mary demands to know when the recently engaged couple is planning to walk down the aisle, and this spurs them on to set a date. The wedding planning leads to a rivalry between Mary and Audrey, who also disagree about whether CeCe should be raised Baptist or Catholic. As a result of their antics (both of them baptize CeCe without her permission), Mandy says she doesn't want them at the wedding. However, she obviously reverses this decree, because as the pictures show, she and Georgie are surrounded by most of their family.