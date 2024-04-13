Young Sheldon Season 7: Connie's Latest Stunt Could Ruin Georgie & Mandy's Future
"Young Sheldon" Season 7 wastes no time setting the scene for Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister's upcoming spin-off series. Episode 7 of the sitcom's current season, "A Proper Wedding and Skeletons in the Closet," centers on the couple, played by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment. It begins with their wedding, an intimate affair at the Medford courthouse, which Sheldon (Iain Armitage) is notably absent from. After the ceremony, Mandy's parents gift the newlyweds an all-expenses-paid trip to Dollywood for their honeymoon, so they head out of town, leaving their daughter CeCe in the capable hands of Connie (Annie Potts). However, it turns out Connie's not so capable as she lands in major hot water — or, more accurately, in a jail cell — for running an illegal gambling room just a few hours later.
Back in Season 5, Connie filled the storage room at the back of the laundrette with slot machines and opened it up to a few select invitees. As her illegal business begins to take off, she starts paying the cops to look the other way and brings Georgie into the fold. Things all run smoothly until Season 7, when she decides to install a roulette wheel. While this new addition increases their profits by $1,000 per day, Connie's gambling room seems to have become too illegal for the police to overlook and she's arrested. But with Georgie just as involved with the gambling room as his Meemaw, this could have dire consequences for him and his new bride.
Connie's arrest could ruin Georgie and Mandy's future
In the second episode of Season 7, "A Roulette Wheel and a Piano Playing Dog," Georgie shares his concerns about Connie's decision to add a roulette wheel to the gambling room with Mandy. However, she soon talks him into the idea when she finds out how much money it will make them. While they're on the way to Dollywood in Episode 7, the couple begins to discuss how to put that money to good use for their future. "You know, we should really start looking for our own place. I mean, the gambling room's doing great, since we put in the roulette wheel we've basically been printing money ... I want to spoil you, so whatever you want," Georgie tells Mandy, completely oblivious to Connie's arrest and the fact the gambling room has just been shut down.
The future is suddenly not looking so bright for Georgie and Mandy. While it's not explicitly stated in the episode, it's likely the gambling room won't reopen, so the money will stop flowing fast. But that's not the only complication: Georgie is also complicit in criminal activity, so he could easily end up in the cell next to Connie's. Without meaning it to, Connie's latest money-making stunt may have just ruined Georgie and Mandy's future. After all, it's established in "The Big Bang Theory" that Georgie ends up getting divorced from his first wife, and having no money while raising a baby could put a huge strain on their relationship. This may just be the beginning of the end for Georgie and Mandy already.