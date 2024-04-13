Young Sheldon Season 7: Connie's Latest Stunt Could Ruin Georgie & Mandy's Future

"Young Sheldon" Season 7 wastes no time setting the scene for Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister's upcoming spin-off series. Episode 7 of the sitcom's current season, "A Proper Wedding and Skeletons in the Closet," centers on the couple, played by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment. It begins with their wedding, an intimate affair at the Medford courthouse, which Sheldon (Iain Armitage) is notably absent from. After the ceremony, Mandy's parents gift the newlyweds an all-expenses-paid trip to Dollywood for their honeymoon, so they head out of town, leaving their daughter CeCe in the capable hands of Connie (Annie Potts). However, it turns out Connie's not so capable as she lands in major hot water — or, more accurately, in a jail cell — for running an illegal gambling room just a few hours later.

Back in Season 5, Connie filled the storage room at the back of the laundrette with slot machines and opened it up to a few select invitees. As her illegal business begins to take off, she starts paying the cops to look the other way and brings Georgie into the fold. Things all run smoothly until Season 7, when she decides to install a roulette wheel. While this new addition increases their profits by $1,000 per day, Connie's gambling room seems to have become too illegal for the police to overlook and she's arrested. But with Georgie just as involved with the gambling room as his Meemaw, this could have dire consequences for him and his new bride.