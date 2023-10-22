Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Release Date, Cast, Director, And More Details

As the trend of impressive video game adaptations continues, some thanks have to go to that smart-mouthed blue blur with a voice like Ben Schwartz. Sonic the Hedgehog has now starred in not one but two reasonably impressive big-screen entries, with an admirable box office haul to boot. After "Sonic the Hedgehog" earned $319 million at the box office, the SEGA icon's second run at theatres drew in $405 million worldwide. Somehow, two films about a character known for running around in circles and jumping on boxes have been enough to gather a crowd just as much as a plumber with a mushroom addiction. With this growing success and a tease that fans of the video game series will no doubt be keen to see followed up on, Paramount wasted no time to press "start" for "Sonic the Hedgehog 3."

But can the prickly protagonist deliver the goods a third time, particularly when a key ingredient to the franchise will be noticeably absent this time? The debut of Knuckles, voiced by Idris Elba of all people, wasn't just a welcome addition but pitch-perfect casting that elevated "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" to another level. Does the franchise have the mileage to up the ante a third time? If so, we won't have long to determine if the series is still on track.