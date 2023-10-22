Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Release Date, Cast, Director, And More Details
As the trend of impressive video game adaptations continues, some thanks have to go to that smart-mouthed blue blur with a voice like Ben Schwartz. Sonic the Hedgehog has now starred in not one but two reasonably impressive big-screen entries, with an admirable box office haul to boot. After "Sonic the Hedgehog" earned $319 million at the box office, the SEGA icon's second run at theatres drew in $405 million worldwide. Somehow, two films about a character known for running around in circles and jumping on boxes have been enough to gather a crowd just as much as a plumber with a mushroom addiction. With this growing success and a tease that fans of the video game series will no doubt be keen to see followed up on, Paramount wasted no time to press "start" for "Sonic the Hedgehog 3."
But can the prickly protagonist deliver the goods a third time, particularly when a key ingredient to the franchise will be noticeably absent this time? The debut of Knuckles, voiced by Idris Elba of all people, wasn't just a welcome addition but pitch-perfect casting that elevated "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" to another level. Does the franchise have the mileage to up the ante a third time? If so, we won't have long to determine if the series is still on track.
When will Sonic The Hedgehog 3 be released?
Within days after "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" arrived in theaters, Paramount had already stuck in the cheat code to get ahead of the game by announcing that "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" was happening. A release date followed just a few months later, when it was confirmed by Paramount in August 2022 that Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles would be returning to theaters on December 20, 2024.
This marks the longest break between "Sonic" movies, after the first film debuted in February 2020, followed by "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" in April 2022. While it might seem like a sound idea to give the holiday box office a go, it'll have some tough competition in the form of "Thunderbolts," the "Suicide Squad"-like Marvel movie out on the same weekend. What could Sonic possibly have brought back from Green Hill Zone to compete with these iconic heroes, whose roster includes Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, and Steven Yeun? His name is Shadow, and he doesn't play nice with other hedgehogs.
What is the plot of Sonic The Hedgehog 3?
The only significant detail set in stone so far regarding "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" is the other iconic character confirmed to be appearing and causing even more trouble for Sonic and his pals. At the end of "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," a post-credit scene reveals GUN (Guardian Units of Nations) agents searching through the wreckage of Sonic's battle with Robotnik (Jim Carrey), only to uncover a large container storing a project labeled "Project Shadow" from 50 years ago.
We see a flash of glowing red eyes get fired up before cutting to black, confirming the arrival of a gun-toting anti-hero of the Sonic universe, Shadow the Hedgehog. Debuting in "Sonic Adventure 2" in 2001, Shadow had a similar look to Sonic but boasted edgier colors of black and red, and — after eventually getting his own spin-off game — packed actual firepower.
Just as sharp-witted as Sonic, Shadow has occasionally been at odds with our favorite hedgehog while also being a reluctant ally — the Ben Reilly to Sonic's Peter Parker, or perhaps the Vegeta to his Goku. Whatever pure-hearted hero and shady ally you can think of, that's how the relationship is handled, begging the question of how things will play out in "Sonic the Hedgehog 3." In the last installment, Knuckles was the proud adversary turned ally to Sonic by the film's end, whereas Shadow could be a tougher nut to crack, if at all.
Who is starring in Sonic The Hedgehog 3?
There's no confirmation yet of who will voice Shadow the Hedgehog, but given that Idris Elba got the call to play Knuckles, having someone of equal caliber take the gig would be great to see. Could Shadow be personified by the gravelly rasp of Jason Statham? Tom Hardy? While fans don't want Keanu Reeves to voice Shadow in "Sonic 3," he might be a surprisingly good choice. Whatever happens, they'll have to bring something extra not only for the character but also to fill the space left by Jim Carrey, who, as far as we know, will not be coming back for thirds.
Jim Carrey broke the sad news for fans after "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" that this would be his final role, confirming in an interview with Access Hollywood, "Well, I'm retiring ... I'm being fairly serious." While the statement did seem pretty resolute, he advised that something great would have to come along to lure him back. "It depends," he explained. "If the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break."
For now, then, that leaves Elba, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, and Ben Schwartz likely to reprise their roles as Knuckles, Tails, and Sonic respectively, with James Marsden and Tika Sumpter returning as Tom and Maddie Wachowski, the trio's loving human guardians.
Who is directing Sonic The Hedgehog 3?
Continuing his partnership with the pixelated speedster, director Jeff Fowler will be returning for a third film, having helmed the previous two. The confirmation took a while to come, though, as initially Fowler wasn't signed up for the threequel but was enthusiastic about Sonic's future and the work he'd done so far. Following the release of "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," the director told Collider, "Nothing would make me happier. I'm not officially involved with any of the additional films yet, but I'm so proud of this movie, I'm so proud of the first movie, so excited for fans to see it. They're really incredible movies to make."
Thankfully, it was confirmed in June that filming would begin in August in Surrey, England, with Fowler listed to direct. Does that suggest that Sonic will be sprinting across the pond for his next adventure? It would make for another big location change in Sonic's story, given that the last one took the blue blur and his pals to Hawaii.
Who is writing and producing Sonic The Hedgehog 3?
Seeing as Paramount is content with bringing Jeff Fowler back to the fold, the same tactic is being applied to its writers and producers. Coming back for another lap on writing duties are the film's other important trio, Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington. While it's a safe bet that the film will involve Sonic making a variety of pop culture references and Knuckles punching things, the writers have kept quiet on specifics. Speaking to ScreenRant about "Sonic the Hedgehog 3," Casey assured, "'Sonic 3' is looking good. That's the one spoiler-iffic thing I'll say: It's gonna be great. Look forward to it."
As for producers, Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, and Tim Miller will produce the film. They'll be joined by Sega heads Hajimbe Satomi and Toru Nakahara, returning to keep an eye on their prized prickly poster boy. This won't be their first big-screen rodeo, having been on board with Sonic's cinematic stint since the beginning; however, it will be their first film following the franchise's daring move to play the likes of Marvel and DC at their own game.
Is Sonic The Hedgehog 3 part of a cinematic universe?
By the time Sonic's third outing rolls around, it won't just be a trilogy but part of a new cinematic universe, courtesy of Sonic's fist-throwing ally. Prepped for release in 2024, "Knuckles" will get his own television spin-off series with Idris Elba returning to the role. Set between the events of "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" and "Sonic the Hedgehog 3," "Knuckles" will follow Elba's echidna bruiser of a hero as he partners up with Deputy Sheriff Wade Whipple (Adam Pally), who will be trained in the ways of the Echidna Warrior.
Joining in on the action from the films will also be Tika Sumpter, along with the supporting talents of Kid Cudi, Edi Patterson of "The Righteous Gemstones," Ellie Taylor, and Julian Barrett. Also appearing is legendary "Game of Thrones" star Rory McCann, who played The Hound. Will he be a friend or foe? Who knows, but we wouldn't mind him going toe-to-toe with Knuckles just once.
With the show working as the warm-up act to Sonic's third outing, there's no telling if whatever foe Knuckles might face or any other supporting characters that join him besides Wally will make an appearance in "Sonic 3." There's no doubt that world-building is underway at Green Hills, and that Paramount is hoping for another franchise to flourish. If "Knuckles" works, there might be space for the likes of Tails or even Shadow to get their own story to tell.
What to watch before Sonic The Hedgehog 3
We're not ones to judge anyone on their knowledge of Sonic lore, but if you're going to watch anything prior to "Sonic the Hedgehog 3," starting at the beginning would be wise. Already available to see in all their blue brilliance are "Sonic the Hedgehog" and "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," and if release schedules stay intact, the "Knuckles" spin-off is set to arrive in late 2024 before the new film's release in December of the same year. By then, you'll be all clued in and able to tell your Miles "Tails" Prowers from your Dr. Robotniks.
Also, if you really want a deep cut, watching the original trailer for "Sonic the Hedgehog" that led fandom to explode in outrage is worth a look as well. It might not hold any relevance to the "Sonic" franchise now, but is still a pivotal moment in the hedgehog's history that led to a design overhaul following its legendary fan backlash.
Where to watch previous Sonic The Hedgehog movies
If you look hard enough between the slew of Taylor Sheridan shows and the massive amount of "Mission: Impossible" movies, you can actually give the "Sonic the Hedgehog" films a watch over on the streaming service Paramount+. Along with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — who are also slowly taking over the streamer with their latest movie and upcoming TV show — "Sonic" has marked Paramount+ as the spot to get your dose of high-speed hijinks. It will also be the home of "Knuckles" whenever he drops in as well.
Should you not have already added Paramount+ to your long list of subscriptions and your need for wise-cracking CGI hedgehogs is nowhere near reaching its limit, you can sign up for either $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year and get as much Sonic and a mustache-twirling Jim Carrey as your heart desires.