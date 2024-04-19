Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Plans Revealed - But Will They Happen?

Zack Snyder's "Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver" has arrived, delivering the concluding chapter of the first story in what the director hopes will be a much larger franchise. The two films currently available on Netflix were conceived as one, but were split up due to an extended run time. Snyder has also said that R-rated extended cuts are on the way now that "Part Two" is officially out, but that isn't the end of his plans for "Rebel Moon."

"I guess four makes sense," the director told Radio Times when asked about the possibility of additional films. "Four or six movies, depending ... I guess it's whether or not every time we make one of these movies we make two, that's the question." No future films have been officially greenlit at this time, but tie-in comics and novelizations are already out, and more projects are supposedly on the way — a video game and an animated series among them. If these plans are to continue, "Rebel Moon" sequels could indeed be in the cards. "We were talking about it the other day and I was like, would an audience be disappointed if they only got one movie now from 'Rebel Moon'?" Snyder said to Radio Times. "Would they be like, 'Oh, it's one now? Great.'"

Regardless of the exact plans, a six-film franchise is incredibly ambitious. Could it actually happen? Given Netflix's track record and the critical responses to the first two "Rebel Moon" movies, the odds may not be great.