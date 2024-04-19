Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Director's Cuts Are Longer Than You Likely Think

The "Rebel Moon" movies are about to get much longer. In an interview with Forbes, Zack Snyder shared some interesting information about the director's cuts of the first two films, revealing how long it'll take viewers to get through the sci-fi epics if they ever feel like binging them in a single sitting.

"The director's cuts are three hours each, so if you were to watch the director's cuts back-to-back, it's a six-hour affair, but I think it's going to be fun and definitely worth it," Snyder said while promoting the sequel "Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver," which is available to stream on Netflix on Friday. Discussing the original cuts, he explained, "What's exciting is that on April 19, you'll be able to watch 'Part One' and 'Two' together if you feel like doing that. I cut the movies in half. I wrote it as a single story and then kind of broke it in half."

"Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire" didn't receive the best reviews following its release, with many noting that the film is too derivative of other sci-fi movies and their well-worn tropes. That said, Snyder's director's cuts have fared better than their original counterparts in the past, as evidenced by the positive response to his "Justice League" update. Will the "Rebel Moon — Part One" enjoy a similar fate?