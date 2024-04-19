Brian Cox Hated One Joaquin Phoenix Performance - And He Isn't Holding Back

Ridley Scott's historical epic "Napoleon" didn't exactly make a splash when it hit theaters in November 2023 ... but apparently, "Succession" star Brian Cox has some thoughts about the entire endeavor.

During an appearance at Histfest (via The Independent UK), Cox laid waste to Scott's film, going after star Joaquin Phoenix — who played the French emperor alongside Vanessa Kirby as his wife Josephine — in particular.

"Terrible. It's terrible," Cox said of the movie. "A truly terrible performance by Joaquin Phoenix. It really is appalling. I don't know what he was thinking. I think it's totally his fault and I don't think Ridley Scott helps him."

Not only that, but Cox said that the movie perhaps could have been improved — maybe — if he would have been the one to play Napoleon Bonaparte. "I would have played it a lot better than Joaquin Phoenix, I tell you that," Cox boasted. "You can say it's good drama. No – it's lies."

Cox didn't stop there; he also decided that the Oscar-winning actor's name was fair game for further ridicule. "I think he's well named," Cox quipped. "Joaquin...whackeen... whacky. It's a sort of whacky performance."